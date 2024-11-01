A Georgia voter named Leonardo said on Friday that he cast his ballot for Vice President Kamala Harris out of concern that her supporters would struggle mentally if former President Donald Trump defeats her.

Journalist Mark Halperin recently told Daily Caller News Foundation co-founder Tucker Carlson that he believes a Trump victory would trigger a historic “mental health crisis.” Leonardo, on Halperin’s 2WAY platform, said he agreed with the journalist and voted for Harris as a result, despite not describing himself as a supporter.

“The reason I ended up voting for Harris was I saw your concern that you expressed on Tucker about the mental health crisis that could come with a Trump victory. And, you know, I’m in media sales,” Leonardo said. “I’m in New York every other month; my girlfriend’s a lawyer, and I see what you’re saying, and it genuinely concerns me because the resilience of the average Trump voter, I believe, is higher than the resilience of the average Harris voter.”

Halperin expressed agreement and asked Leonardo to elaborate.

“For example, I have a colleague who’s a lawyer, and he’s like a 30-year-old guy who has a girlfriend or wife, and he just — I think what you mentioned specifically is alcoholism. And I’ve seen the amount of alcohol that’s being ingested by him and other people like him, that are professionals — you know, lawyers, accountants — has risen with the intensity of the election,” the voter said. “And I’m not faulting them for it. I’m not mad at them or anything like that.”

“But all I’m saying is, I think that the resilience of the Trump voter would protect a lot of the jobs that they do, but I don’t know if we can really handle a country where, you know, the lawyers and the doctors and the accountants literally cannot function,” he continued. “And it wasn’t like that the last four years, but it could be like that this year. It seems like they’re a lot more intense this time around.”

Leonardo also disclosed that while he voted for Harris, he supported Republicans down the ballot.

“If this is the figurehead that will hurt about, I’d say, 30% of the country — maybe our professionals — and they will get hurt mentally from this, okay, we can give them that,” he said. “And the best you could hope for is divided government as long as things move on.”

Trump currently leads Harris slightly in five of the top seven battleground states, while the vice president only holds slim leads in Michigan and Wisconsin, according to the RealClearPolling averages. Halperin said earlier on Friday that Harris’ only viable path to an Electoral College victory may be to sweep Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, as she trails Trump in the Sun Belt swing states.

