Tim Walz, the leftist Minnesota governor who is away from his duties right now, campaigning as Kamala Harris’ vice presidential nominee heading into next week’s presidential election, is on record boasting about how his state hosted “numerous senior Chinese leaders.”

Walz has brought to the Harris campaign multiple controversies, including his lies about his military record, his extremist ideology on abortion, his long and deep ties to the Chinese Community party and his drunk-driving arrest record.

He traveled to China, he taught school there, he even, allegedly, engaged in a romance there with the daughter of a Communist party official who later said she fell into a depression when he dumped her.

Now Fox News reports it has uncovered a letter from Walz to the Minnesota International Chinese School that officials there showcased in 2021 on a YouTube channel in light of the 10th anniversary of the school’s Chinese New Year.

Walz’s letter said, “Minnesota has a longstanding relationship with the people of China. The state has promoted Minnesota’s connections with China and has hosted numerous senior Chinese leaders for decades. Thousands of Minnesotans claim ancestral connections to China, which has helped foster numerous ties between Minnesota and China.”

He continued, “These ties are rapidly expanding through the growth of education, trade, and investment opportunities between our two peoples.”

He noted the school’s “milestone.”

The report explained just days separated the letter from a recorded message from Zhao Jian, the consul general of China in Chicago, for the school.

“Walz’s connection to Jian has been under scrutiny in recent weeks after the House Oversight Committee unearthed a meeting between Walz and Jian earlier this year discussing ‘China-U.S. relations and sub-national cooperation,'” the report charged.

The U.S. director of national intelligence has confirmed that groups like the one Walz met with are active in “foreign influence operations” on behalf of the Communist Party.

Walz previously has openly supported the Communist regime’s ideologies, once stating that’s when “everyone is the same, and everyone shares … The doctor and the construction worker make the same.”

The House Oversight Committee already is investigating the extent of Walz’s connections to China.