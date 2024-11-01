When the numbers came in from the 2020 election and gave the White House to Joe Biden, there was an “insurrection,” according to Democrats, in Washington.

It actually was a protest by a few thousand people who distrusted the handling of the election results and frankly doubted their accuracy. There were a few hundred who rioted, inflicting vandalism on Capitol.

Democrats have claimed ever since, in the media, in the public and in court, it was an attempt to overthrow the government, take over its economy, its military, its foreign relations and much, much more.

The election this year appears to be a close race between President Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, and Democrats, including some in Congress, have been saying for years now that they will not allow Trump back into office.

Their plans haven’t been specific but they have been adamant about the goal.

So what is the expectation, in that Washington businesses already are boarding up their windows in advance of next weeks’ vote?

Work crews have begun covering up the windows of buildings and stores near the White House as the election comes down to the final week. pic.twitter.com/d29CAEq0QS — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) October 31, 2024

Commentator Mike Benz has explained, “If Trump wins the electoral college next week, get ready for 2 months of street riots, a media onslaught the vote was illegitimate, crisis gov’t pressure on social platforms, followed at the end by an attempt by Congress to nullify the election on January 6, 2025.”

If Trump wins the electoral college next week, get ready for 2 months of street riots, a media onslaught the vote was illegitimate, crisis gov’t pressure on social platforms, followed at the end by an attempt by Congress to nullify the election on January 6, 2025. pic.twitter.com/la1OKQ2fK9 — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) October 27, 2024

Pollsters say the race is too close to call definitively, while gamblers and Wall Street appear to be expecting a Trump victory.

It’s true that a majority of Americans are outraged that the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris regime has left the southern border wide open for millions of illegal aliens to arrive, and to allow inflation pushing past 20% since they took office.

But the impact of schemes, already uncovered – including Democrat plans to let overseas residents vote in states where they’ve never lived, and to keep noncitizens on voter rolls across the states – is still to be determined.

A report at ZeroHedge explained, “Washington, D.C., authorities are hardening security for potential social unrest after next week’s presidential election. With four days remaining, workers have been busy boarding up government buildings and retail stores with plywood.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said, “We do expect the Capitol complex to be much more hardened.” And she said residents will need to be flexible because of the possibility of demonstrations.

The report pointed out, “The ultra-hardening of security around and near the White House might be preparation for a possible Trump victory. With far-left corporate media outlets pushing ‘Trump Nazi,’ ‘Trump Hitler,’ and ‘Trump fascist’ rhetoric nonstop ahead of the election, this hate speech propaganda could certainly fuel leftist radicals to become violently unhinged if Trump wins next week.”

Polling shows many Americans are worried about the possibility of such unrest after the vote Tuesday.

Already, one member of Congress has confirmed he will claim that even if elected President Trump is unqualified to take office, and he says then everybody will need bodyguards, a clear expectation of violence.

They will most certainly try to nullify the election… Just listen to jaime raskin lay out the plan pic.twitter.com/rOhuHq6WI9 — HelioWave (@heliodown) October 27, 2024

If Trump in fact does win, violence would be expected, as his critics, hecklers and looters, “wreaked havoc” on business when he was being inaugurated in 2017.