WATCH: ‘Adorable’ videos of a young Barron Trump speaking with mom’s accent go viral

By Emma Colton, Fox News

Barron Trump at age 4 (Video screenshot)
Barron Trump at age 4

(FOX NEWS) — Videos of future first son Barron Trump speaking in a Slovenian accent as a young boy are spreading like wildfire on social media after his father’s massive electoral win earlier this month.

“I like my suitcase,” a 4-year-old Barron Trump said with an apparent Slovene accent in 2010 during a Larry King segment.

The video shows Barron Trump in his father’s office with both of his parents as he grabs a brown suitcase and asks his mom about going to school.

