As President Donald Trump prepares to re-enter the White House after his landslide victory in Tuesday’s election, a U.S. congresswoman says “criminal prosecutions” are “necessary” for the government officials who have been promoting the massive lawfare campaign against the president-elect.

On “Sunday Morning Futures” on the Fox News Channel, host Maria Bartiromo asked U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla.: “You used the term criminal prosecution earlier. You do believe that that is the way to regain trust in our institutions, and in these agencies like the FBI?”

Luna responded: “Yes, ma’am. because you have … the American people that would be held to that same standard. So just because these people are political appointees, if they’re operating outside of the purview of the Constitution, if they are violating people’s rights, they need to be held accountable.”

“So I am not for a two-tiered justice system in this country. I believe that restoring our country, restoring trust in our justice system is going to mean that people will get in trouble, and that’s exactly why I believe criminal prosecution would be necessary.”

Luna stated: “We knew from the get-go that Jack Smith was operating under the purview of the White House and at the direction of President Biden to go after his political opponent, but what I will tell you, Maria, is that Jack Smith violated the Constitution.

“There was never congressional oversight on anything that he was doing. And I’m really happy that Jim Jordan and House Judiciary is telling him to preserve evidence because even after President Trump is elected, we need to ensure that this never happens to any other candidate for president ever again.

“So we have to follow through, see who exactly ordered that, and if it means that we need to bring criminal prosecution, I think that we need to.”

On another subject, Luna also expressed her support for her fellow Floridian, Republican Sen. Rick Scott, to be voted in this coming Wednesday as Senate majority leader, taking the reins of power away from Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Other senators jockeying to lead the Senate are John Thune of South Dakota and John Cornyn of Texas, both of whom declined to appear on “Sunday Morning Futures,” while Scott did appear on camera to make his case why he should be elected majority leader.

Luna told Bartiromo their absence was an obvious sign.

“The fact that these senators declined to come on to your show and Rick Scott was the only one here making the case to the American people, I think, just goes to show that these people are going to, indeed, continue Mitch McConnell’s direction and leadership for the Senate which is simply unacceptable.

“We need strong leadership that won’t repeat 2016 and block President Trump’s agenda. That’s why I’ve publicly come out to endorse Sen. Scott. But remember, the American people can make their voices heard.

“The senators answers to you, so phone your senator and let them know that you don’t want the same Mitch McConnell leadership, we don’t want the ‘Revenge of the Sith’ lord here in the Senate, and I think that Rick Scott has a chance at winning this thing.”

