By Emma Colton, Fox News

Kamala Harris and Maya Rudolph on NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' on Nov. 2, 2024 (Courtesy NBC)
Kamala Harris and Maya Rudolph on NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ on Nov. 2, 2024

(FOX NEWS) — The senior Republican on the Federal Communications Commission lambasted NBC’s decision to host Vice President Kamala Harris on “Saturday Night Live” in the final episode ahead of Election Day, while not offering equal time to former President Trump or other candidates in the presidential cycle.

“This has all the appearances of, at least some leadership at NBC, at SNL, making clear that they wanted to weigh-in in favor of one candidate before the election. That’s exactly why, for decades, we’ve had an equal time rule on the book, is to prevent that. Because remember, broadcasters are placed in a special position of trust. They’re not just like any other person with a soapbox on the corner. They have a license from the federal government that obligates them to operate in the public interest,” FCC commissioner Brendan Carr told Fox News Digital in a Zoom interview Sunday morning.

Carr was reacting to Harris’s last-minute appearance on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” just days ahead of Election Day. The FCC commissioner had weighed in on X this weekend that the broadcasting company had violated the FCC’s equal time rule by hosting the Democratic presidential nominee, but not Trump or other presidential candidates such as Jill Stein or even Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – who is still on election ballots after dropping out of the race earlier this year and endorsing Trump.

