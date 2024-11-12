Flights from the United States to Haiti have been suspended for a month, on the orders of the Federal Aviation Administration, after at east three jetliners trying to land there were hit by gunfire.

Just the News reports first attacked was a Spirit airliner out of Florida, and it took four hits while approaching Touissant Louverture Airport in Port-an-Prince, before diverting to the Dominican Republican.

Spirit Airlines flight NK951 attempting to land in Haitian capital Port-au-Prince has been struck by gunfire, forcing it to be diverted to the Dominican Republic. At least one person, a flight attendant, was grazed by a bullet, a source said. All flights in and out of the… pic.twitter.com/NBBOzvRRmI — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) November 11, 2024

One flight attendant reported minor injuries.

The second was a JetBlue flight that took a single bullet when trying to land.

That flight was from New York City, and triggered the immediate announcement form JetBlue that it was halting flights to Haiti until Dec. 2.

JetBlue flight hit by bullets while leaving violence-plagued Haiti https://t.co/94zRrTRZtH pic.twitter.com/83cB1RKGg7 — New York Post (@nypost) November 12, 2024

The report explained Haiti, long a location considered to be largely lawless, now is under the thumb of “gangs” that are attempting to control traffic.

“The security situation in Haiti is unpredictable and dangerous,” the U.S. Embassy in Haiti said, according to the report. “Travel within Haiti is conducted at your own risk.”

CNN reported that gang violence was escalating in Haiti, where the political landscape also is unstable.

JUST IN: An American Airlines flight from Haiti has also been hit by gunfire, according to a pilot union memo obtained by CNN. “This morning, APA was notified that a post-flight inspection revealed the presence of a bullet hole in an American Airlines aircraft following a trip… pic.twitter.com/CVb1xDo8Pb — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) November 12, 2024