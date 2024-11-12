WATCH: Flights to Haiti banned after gunfire hits at least 3 jetliners

By Bob Unruh

(Photo by Lisha Riabinina on Unsplash)

Flights from the United States to Haiti have been suspended for a month, on the orders of the Federal Aviation Administration, after at east three jetliners trying to land there were hit by gunfire.

Just the News reports first attacked was a Spirit airliner out of Florida, and it took four hits while approaching Touissant Louverture Airport in Port-an-Prince, before diverting to the Dominican Republican.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

One flight attendant reported minor injuries.

The second was a JetBlue flight that took a single bullet when trying to land.

That flight was from New York City, and triggered the immediate announcement form JetBlue that it was halting flights to Haiti until Dec. 2.

The report explained Haiti, long a location considered to be largely lawless, now is under the thumb of “gangs” that are attempting to control traffic.

“The security situation in Haiti is unpredictable and dangerous,” the U.S. Embassy in Haiti said, according to the report. “Travel within Haiti is conducted at your own risk.”

CNN reported that gang violence was escalating in Haiti, where the political landscape also is unstable.

Bob Unruh

Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially. Read more of Bob Unruh's articles here.


ScandalsU.S.WND News CenterWorld

Leave a Comment