There’s been a lot of discussion about the catastrophic failure of the Democrat presidential campaign in 2024. First it was Joe Biden, with his obvious mental lapses apparent for all. Then the party elites tossed him and installed Kamala Harris, who was known mainly for her cackle.

The result was a landslide for President-elect Donald Trump, both in the Electoral College and in the popular vote, and ever since, autopsies of the campaign have been trying to pin down the blame.

Now a former Democrat megadonor, John Morgan, has delivered a stunningly harsh criticism of the entire Democrat effort: That President Trump’s son, Barron, is “a lot smarter than everybody in the Harris campaign.”

Holy Smokes: Democrat mega-donor John Morgan RIPS Kamala campaign staff after they blamed the ‘media’ for loss: “Barron Trump is a lot smarter than everybody in the Harris Campaign.” Ouch. “Barron Trump — who looks like a runway model — was telling his father you need to go… pic.twitter.com/dAq4FLpJvb — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 28, 2024

He was explaining how Kamala’s scheme was obviously wrong, and the Democrats now are reaping the results, with a GOP White House and GOP majorities in the Senate and House.

His take?

“She thinks she’s Obama. She goes to Hawaii because Obama goes to Hawaii. Started talking like Obama. Imitating Obama. She is not Barack Obama. She has no talent.”

“She thought all these votes were for her. They were not. The votes that she got were people voting against Trump.”

“It turns out that Barron Trump, who looks like a runway model, was telling his father, you need to go on podcasts. You need to go on Joe Rogan. He was three hours late to a rally because he was doing Joe Rogan because that was so important. So Barron Trump is a lot smarter than everyone in the Harris campaign.”

Kamala, he said, “should go away and never, ever come back.”

Social media was littered with those in agreement, and even a few who turned sarcastic: “This is ridiculous Kamala was great and definitely needs to be the 2028 standard bearer. Dude needs to look in the mirror. It was the donors who failed Kamala. She just needed two Billion.”

In fact, Kamala raised at least a billion dollars for her campaign, and still ended up in debt, as her fundraising continues even now.

Morgan’s conclusion, “If you can’t run your campaign you damn sure can’t run a country.”