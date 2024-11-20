(FOX BUSINESS) — Jaguar could be facing its own Bud Light moment after online backlash to a new ad on Tuesday.

The car brand released a new promotional video debuting its reimagined logo on its X account under the slogan “Copy Nothing.”

The ad featured androgynous models in brightly colored, over-the-top outfits, including one man wearing a dress, along with other slogans such as “create exuberant,” “live vivid,” “delete ordinary” and “break moulds.”