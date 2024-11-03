Vice President Kamala Harris attempted to win over voters Saturday evening in a quirky “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) skit, where she chatted with actress Maya Rudolph, who was dressed as Harris herself.

Early reports on Saturday suggested that Harris would make a surprise appearance on the live comedy show, traveling from a rally held earlier in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to ABC News. In the skit’s cold open, Harris joined Rudolph on stage, with the actress playing the vice president’s mirror-image double.

“I’m just here to remind you, you’ve got this because you can do something your opponent can not do, you can open doors,” Harris said, taking a jab at former President Donald Trump.

Rudolph and Harris both laughed at the joke, with the vice president questioning whether she “really” laughs the way the actress was mimicking her.

“A little bit. Now, Kamala, take my palmala. The American people want to stop the chaos, and end the dramala with a cool new step mamala. Kick back in our pajamalas and watch a rom-comala,” Rudolph said. “Because what do we always say?”

“Keep Calm-ala and Carry On-ala,” the two said in unison.

WATCH:

The then two looked out into the audience as Rudolph stated she planned to vote for the vice president, prompting Harris to ask if she was a registered Pennsylvania voter. When Rudolph admitted she wasn’t a swing-state voter, Harris replied it was “worth a shot.”

The skit ended with both of them yelling, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!”

Harris wasn’t the only cameo on the show Saturday evening, with former Democrat Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine joining in on a sketch that teased about how he was the forgotten running mate to former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Following the airing of the skit, online users quickly pointed out how the scene closely mimicked former President Donald Trump’s appearance on comedian Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show” in 2015. Within Trump’s version, Fallon sat as a mirrored version of Trump, but was instead questioned about what he would do if he won the 2016 presidential election and how he would help America.

While it is unclear if SNL was intentionally making a nod to the 2015 skit, users on X (formerly known as Twitter) called out the similarities between the two.

Harris has continued to use the help of celebrities and Hollywood elites over the course of her campaign, with artists like Beyonce, Usher and Cardi B recently coming out to support her and speak as a surrogate at her rallies.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!