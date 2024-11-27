Watch Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” when he collaborated with the United States Air Force Band, Singing Sergeants and Home Free.

Though once the theme song of President Ronald Reagan, “God Bless the USA” has become permanently identified with President-elect Donald Trump, who for years has made the Lee Greenwood patriotic classic his entry music when coming on stage at hundreds of rallies.

This is a version recorded a few years ago, with Greenwood collaborating with multiple U.S. military musical groups – simultaneously in different cities around the country.