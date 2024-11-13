Amid an exploding scandal about how much Kamala Harris spent to campaign for president, some $1 billion, and how much she still owes, millions, and what she paid those celebrities to endorse her, some, without investigating, accused singer Lee Greenwood of being paid by the Trump campaign.

It deteriorated quickly for the accuser, who was informed by none other than Lee Greenwood himself that he has been paid … exactly nothing.

“I have received $0 from the Trump Campaign or the Trump Organization to perform/appear at Trump Rallies or Events. I have supported President Trump since 2015 without any form of payment. My wife worked for him for over 20 years prior to him running for president. I am happy to have stood by him and that he has used my song since the beginning,” said the singer, whose “God Bless the USA” has been featured at Trump events.

It was “MeadowShadow” who had started the fracas, stating, “Let’s be fair. Find out how much Trump campaign paid ‘celebrities’ like @TheLeeGreenwood…”

Another commenter pointed out that, “You don’t need a billion dollars to run a campaign when people actually like and support you.”

Harris continues fundraising even now, apparently to pay off her campaign debt.

A comment at Twitchy explained, “It turns out Kamala Harris actually PAID those famous entertainers to perform AND endorse her, from Oprah Winfrey (who denies it BUT we’ve seen the receipts, Harpo) to Beyoncé and Lizzo … not to mention Cardi B. who read her endorsement from her phone. MILLIONS and millions of dollars spent on famous people because Team Harris thought that would somehow appeal to everyday Americans.”

It cited then the accusation about Greenwood, which “didn’t go over so hot.”

“Hey, just because Kamala had to buy people, that doesn’t mean Trump did as well.”