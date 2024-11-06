Democratic Attorney General Letitia James of New York vowed Wednesday to continue pursuing President-elect Donald Trump in court, despite his election victory.

Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris early Wednesday morning, exceeding the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. James, who promised to investigate Trump during her 2018 campaign for office, claimed that her office was “prepared to respond” to the president-elect’s victory.

“We did not expect this result, but we are prepared to respond to this result, and my office has been preparing for several months because we’ve been here before,” James claimed. “We faced this challenge before, and we used the rule of law to fight back, and we are prepared to fight back once again.”

WATCH:



“Because as the attorney general of this great state, it is my job to protect and defend the rights of New Yorkers and the rule of law, and I will not shrink from that responsibility,” James added.

James sued Trump in September 2022, alleging he overstated the value of his real estate holdings in order to obtain loans. Real-estate experts told the Daily Caller News Foundation that New York Judge Arthur Engoron’s ruling greatly undervalued Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate owned by Trump, which some considered to be worth more than $250 million.

Engoron ruled on Feb. 16 that Trump was to pay $354 million with additional penalties, pushing the total amount owed to over $450 million.

