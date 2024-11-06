WATCH: Massive Election Day caravan of 3,000 migrants caravan heads north in Mexico as U.S. votes

By Daniel Becerril and Lizbeth Diaz, Reuters

(Video screenshot)

(REUTERS) — A caravan of approximately 3,000 migrants set off on Tuesday from southern Mexico, headed toward the United States on the day when U.S. voters were deciding between U.S. presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Immigration has been a key issue in the U.S. election campaign.

Before heading northward, the migrants gathered in Tapachula, the capital of the southern Chiapas state, carrying banners with messages such as “NO MORE MIGRANT BLOOD” and images of the Virgin of Guadalupe, an important religious and cultural symbol in Mexico, according to Reuters witnesses.

