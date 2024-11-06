(REUTERS) — A caravan of approximately 3,000 migrants set off on Tuesday from southern Mexico, headed toward the United States on the day when U.S. voters were deciding between U.S. presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Immigration has been a key issue in the U.S. election campaign.

Two migrant caravans left Chiapas for Mexico City, heading to the US border, as millions of Americans prepare to vote for a president who will shape the future of migrants seeking a new life in the US https://t.co/PeZbQhXmVk pic.twitter.com/cyAGiW5U2a — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) November 6, 2024

Before heading northward, the migrants gathered in Tapachula, the capital of the southern Chiapas state, carrying banners with messages such as “NO MORE MIGRANT BLOOD” and images of the Virgin of Guadalupe, an important religious and cultural symbol in Mexico, according to Reuters witnesses.