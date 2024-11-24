WATCH: Nancy Pelosi’s daughter brags about ‘curing ballots’ in California as 2 Dems pull ahead to unseat GOP incumbents nearly 3 weeks after Election Day

By Cristina Laila, The Gateway Pundit

Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, Christine Pelosi, bragged about curing ballots in California as 2 Democrat candidates pull ahead nearly 3 weeks after Election Day.

This is what happens when ballot harvesting is legal and there is no voter ID.

California shifted red in 2024 with 40% of the voters in the Golden State voting for President Trump.

Trump carried the down ballot and flipped several blue counties red in California, however, two Democrat candidates have pulled ahead nearly 3 weeks after the election and will likely flip the two seats blue.

Democrats are working to unseat two Republican incumbents in California nearly 3 weeks after Election Day: John Duarte in District 13 (central valley) and Michelle Steel in District 45 (Orange County).

Christine Pelosi bragged about ‘curing ballots’ in District 13 between Democrat Adam Gray and Republican incumbent John Duarte.

As of Sunday afternoon, John Duarte is ahead of Adam Gray by only 120 votes.

WATCH:

Democrats are actively stealing Orange County’s bright red District 45.

GOP incumbent Rep. Michelle Steel has not won a single update since 1:20 am on election night.

Every ballot dump AFTER the election has gone in favor of Democrat Derek Tran.

At the time of this publication, with 99% reporting, Democrat Derek Tran is ahead of Michelle Steel by 545 votes.

TGP previously reported that Democrat David Min defeated Republican Scott Baugh in Orange County’s bright red District 47 one week after Election Day.

David “DUI” Min defeated Scott Baugh 50.9% to 49.1% one week after Election Day.

GOP Rep. Michelle Steel did not immediately respond to request for comment.

