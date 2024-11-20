Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is offering $5 million for the return of Israeli hostages who were kidnapped by the terrorists in Hamas and continue to be held in Gaza, according to reports.

It was on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists invaded Israel and slaughtered, often in horrific ways, some 1,200 Israeli civilians, that the terrorists also kidnapped and took to Gaza 250 hostages, although estimates on that number vary widely.

Israel explains that there are believed to be 60-100 hostages remaining alive, while the bodies of another three dozen hostages who have been killed by Hamas also have been withheld.

Now reports from the Telegraph as well as CBN explain Netanyahu visited the Netzarim Corridor in the Gaza Strip and said, “Hamas will not rule in Gaza. We are eliminating its military capabilities in very impressive fashion. We are moving on to its governing abilities, and we are not yet done. Hamas will not be in Gaza.”

He continued with Israel’s commitment to locating and rescuing hostages.

“Whoever dares to harm our hostages – will pay the price. We will pursue you and we will find you. Whoever brings us a hostage will find a safe way out for himself and his family. We will also give $5 million for every hostage. Choose, the choice is yours but the result will be the same. We will bring them all back.”

️Israeli PM @Netanyahu visited Gaza yesterday and offered a $5 Million reward and safe passage for each hostage returned. ⇢ https://t.co/9UFw0awVT3 pic.twitter.com/DsNGv7gQFu — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) November 20, 2024

Israel’s defense forces are active now in their response to the Hamas terrorists in Gaza and also along the Lebanon border in response to Hezbollah attacks there.

The report said, “U.S. presidential advisor Amos Hochstein traveled to Beirut for a cease-fire talk and expressed optimism about a potential ceasefire. ‘We have a real opportunity to bring this conflict to an end. This is a moment of decision-making,’ he said.”

Both Hamas and Hezbollah are thought to be operating on the money provided by the Islamists in Tehran, Iran.

The report explained, “In Tehran, Iran has responded with renewed threats to retaliate for Israel’s strike on October 26. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated, ‘The Islamic Republic of Iran considers itself fully entitled to respond to this attack.'”

Leftists in Congress also have begun a campaign to try to hurt Israel by preventing American supplies from going to the Middle East democracy.

The Telegraph reported Netanyahu’s comments came as there is growing concern over the fate of the hostages.