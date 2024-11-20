(FOX NEWS) — The NFL confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday it had “no issue” with players doing celebratory dances emulating President-elect Trump after touchdowns and sacks.

Front Office Sports first reported the league had no problem with the grooves.

The NFL went from kneeling during the national anthem to dancing the Trump YMCA dance. That is what you call Making America Great Again! #MAGA ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yDFOST6BuH — MAGA Resource (@MAGAResource) November 18, 2024

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa appeared to have started the trend of outwardly supporting the president-elect. He flashed a “Make America Great Again” cap after a postgame interview before the election, which led to a fine. He then did the Trump dance after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.