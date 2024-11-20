WATCH: NFL reacts to recent trend of players doing the Trump dance

By Ryan Gaydos, Fox News

(FOX NEWS) — The NFL confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday it had “no issue” with players doing celebratory dances emulating President-elect Trump after touchdowns and sacks.

Front Office Sports first reported the league had no problem with the grooves.

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa appeared to have started the trend of outwardly supporting the president-elect. He flashed a “Make America Great Again” cap after a postgame interview before the election, which led to a fine. He then did the Trump dance after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

