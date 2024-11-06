Steven Bannon, an adviser to President Donald Trump during his first term in office, just got out of a short prison term – sent there by Democrats in Congress who demanded he provide to them information about the president and his comments around the time of the Jan. 6, 2021, protest-turned-riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The information he had was covered at the time by presidential privilege, but it made no difference to the partisan committee set up by ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi which tried to find every way it could to blame Trump for that vandalism that day.

Bannon, addressing the apparent fraud in the 2020 election, spoke out after Trump’s White House election was confirmed early Wednesday.

He promised those who manipulated votes, who schemed over evidence regarding Trump and others, and who were involved in what has been described as the “stolen” 2020 presidential election, that “justice” is coming.

“You deserve not retribution, justice,” he said.

“But you deserve what we call rough Roman justice, and we’re prepared to give it to you.”

He cited Trump’s decision to urge Americans to unity during his victory speech in the day’s early hours.

“He may be empathetic. He may have a kind heart. He may be a good man, but we’re NOT!” he warned.

A report at Revolver.news explained the Tuesday election results: “The American people rose up and took back their country in what may be the most epic political comeback in history. After enduring sham charges, assassination attempts, and an onslaught of insults no one should have to face, President Trump unleashed the ultimate political revenge on his enemies. Not only did he reclaim the White House that was stolen from him in 2020, but he stormed back with the unstoppable force of a Roman gladiator on steroids, leaving his opponents in the dust.”

The “bloodbath” for Democrats included losing the White House and Senate, and likely not taking the majority in the House.

“The one person who does know what hit Harris and the entire Dem Party is Steve Bannon. Fresh out of federal prison after facing down the Biden regime’s sham charges, Bannon has witnessed firsthand the full-blown ‘North Korea’ tactics being used to silence every political dissident the Regime can get their grubby mitts on,” the report warned.

It said Bannon delivered “a scorching 90-second message aimed straight at the Deep State swamp creatures who’ve worked tirelessly to tear this country apart.”

“Bannon kicked things up a notch, taking that laser pointer and holding it right between the eyes of the Deep State, putting every last one of them on notice. The message? We’re coming for you…,” the report said.

The report cited the J6 prisoners, some of whom have been jailed for years for what essentially could be considered trespassing, walking into a federal building that was “closed” even though the doors were wide open, sometimes held open by security officers.

Part of the outrage for some Republicans is that the Pelosi commission, which issued a report issuing a long list of charges against Trump, concealed information that exonerated him.

In fact, ultimately a video of Pelosi shows her confessing that she held significant responsibility for the riot, as she rejected offers by Trump at the time to have additional National Guard troops standing by to make sure no one rioted on that day, when voters were protesting the election.

That vote, in fact, was subjected to outside influences from Mark Zuckerberg, who dished out $400 million to local elections officials who often used it to recruit voters from Democrat districts, and the Deep State’s decision to instruct media outlets to suppress damaging information about Biden family scandals detailed in Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop.

One key member of that committee, now former Rep. Liz Cheney, of Wyoming, issued a statement that said Americans must “accept the results” of the election, “whether we like the outcome or not.”

She then summoned various levels of government officials to protect democracy during Trump’s coming term.

Investigative reporter Julie Kelly responded to Cheney:

“You and your committee will be investigated for fabricating evidence, tampering with witnesses, suborning perjury, and conspiring to defraud the United States and more. Get ready.”

An online commenter suggested those involved in the scheming against Trump “lawyer up.”