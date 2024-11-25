Elizabeth Farah, founder of WND, and Steve Cortes, Fox News contributor and former Trump campaign operative, pull back the curtain on President Trump’s next administration, unveiling a powerhouse team poised to rewrite the rules on border security, energy independence, and global dominance.
With bold insiders like Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, and Elon Musk, they reveal a high-stakes plan to dismantle the status quo and restore America’s strength.
WATCH:
Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!
Here are the links to watch The Elizabeth Farah Show on other platforms:
Elizabeth Farah on X
WND on X
WND on Rumble
WND on YouTube
WND on Facebook