Elizabeth Farah, founder of WND, and Steve Cortes, Fox News contributor and former Trump campaign operative, pull back the curtain on President Trump’s next administration, unveiling a powerhouse team poised to rewrite the rules on border security, energy independence, and global dominance.

With bold insiders like Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, and Elon Musk, they reveal a high-stakes plan to dismantle the status quo and restore America’s strength.

WATCH:

