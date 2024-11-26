America is at a breaking point, and the fight for our nation’s future demands action.

Donald Trump’s bold picks like Pete Hegseth and Tulsi Gabbard aren’t just nominations – they’re a challenge to the corrupt systems clinging to power.

The forces of wokeism and globalism are working overtime to destroy the values that built this country, but we won’t stand by and let it happen.

This is a movement to take back control, expose the lies, and restore strength and accountability. Step up, speak out, and join the fight – America’s future depends on it.

WATCH:

Here are the links to watch The Elizabeth Farah Show on other platforms:

Elizabeth Farah on X

WND on X

WND on Rumble

WND on YouTube

WND on Facebook