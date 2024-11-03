U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, says Vice President Kamala Harris is lying about her stance on Israel, saying while Joe Biden “is a puppet,” Harris is actually a “true believer” on hard-left, anti-Israel positions.

Cruz appeared on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo on the Fox Business Network, as Bartiromo noted that “Kamala Harris has two completely different messages when it comes to the war on Israel.”

She explained that when Harris is in Pennsylvania talking to Jewish voters, the Democrat stresses she’s going to make sure Israel has the right to defend itself. But when in Michigan, Harris tells voters she’s going to ensure there’s a ceasefire and the hostages taken by Hamas terrorists are released.

When asked what Harris’ leadership would look like on Israel if she wins the White House, Cruz replied:

“Kamala Harris is lying to people in Pennsylvania. And we know that because she’s not just some random person off the street. She’s been the sitting vice president for four years. And Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have been the single most anti-Israel administration this country has ever seen.

“It’s interesting when she did a ’60 Minutes’ interview she was asked who’s the biggest enemy America has, and she came back with Iran, which is a very good answer. And bizarrely enough, ’60 Minutes’ didn’t follow with the obvious response of, ‘Well then why have you given them a $100 billion? Why do you allow them today to sell 2 million barrels a day of oil? Why are you funding Iran, and Iran provides 90% of the funding and 90% of the funding to Hezbollah?’ They didn’t follow up with that question.

“But her record has been clear that if, God forbid, Kamala Harris is president, I think it gets much, much worse for Israel. Joe Biden’s a puppet. He doesn’t know is going on. He’s barely aware of what’s surrounding him. Kamala Harris is a true believer. I have served with her since the day she was elected to the Senate. She is hard left. Her voting record is to the left of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. That ain’t easy.

“I served with Bernie and Elizabeth, there’s not much room to their left. And Kamala Harris’ voting record is virtually identical to my opponent Colin Allred. Colin Allred is Kamala Harris. They are both hard-left, open-border, anti-Israel radicals who are desperately trying to cover up their record. They are hiding in Joe Biden’s basement together. And they’re counting on millions and millions of dollars from George Soros to try to convince the American people their voting record is different than it was.

“By the way, Kamala’s message in Pennsylvania, she actually meant it. You out to ask yourself, ‘Why didn’t she pick Josh Shapiro appear as her VP? The answer is in today’s Democrat Party they could not stomach a candidate who was Jewish. Shapiro might well have won the state of Pennsylvania for her. But the pro-Hamas wing of the Democrat could not imagine, could not tolerate such a thing.”

In his own close Senate race against Allred, Cruz lamented how Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not given “a penny” to help Cruz win reelection.

“We are on our own, and we are in the middle of the single most expensive Senate race in the entire country,” Cruz said. “Chuck Schumer has been explicit I’m his No. 1 target, and Chuck Schumer and George Soros, they are spending more than $100 million dollars trying to beat me. … The Washington swamp doesn’t support me.

He then urged viewers to help him out financially with just two days before Election Day.

“Please go to tedcruz.org right now so we can fight back. We’re going to win in Texas but we need your help to win. If you are in Texas on Election Day, please, please, please come out and vote. Bring your friends, bring your family, bring anyone you can. This is all about turnout at this stage.”

