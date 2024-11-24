President Donald Trump’s latest nominee for surgeon general, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, has sparked a significant controversy among conservatives due to her previous public endorsements of COVID-19 vaccinations and mask mandates.

To her credit, Dr. Nesheiwat has since adjusted her stance as more data became available. She criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for its handling of the vaccine’s rollout and mandates, particularly its impact on children.

Trump’s pick for Surgeon General, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, blasts the CDC to Tucker Carlson in 2022: “There’s no good reason to have a vaccine that can’t stop disease, can’t stop transmission. On the childhood schedule….This vote was irresponsible and illogical.” pic.twitter.com/YSkBG3xhWQ — Tucker Carlson Network Fan Account (@TCNetworkFans) November 23, 2024

Despite her recent reversals on these positions, critics argue that these initial missteps reflect poor judgment.

Critics highlight Nesheiwat’s comments during the pandemic, where she strongly endorsed COVID-19 vaccines, masking protocols, and even praised social media censorship of vaccine skeptics.

She championed booster shots and backed policies like double-masking and vaccinating children, citing studies and data from the CDC.

Her public statements emphasized the importance of vaccines in reducing hospitalizations and deaths.

At one point, she even commended Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for censoring “anti-vaccine” content, saying she hoped other platforms would “follow suit.”

Trump’s Surgeon General nominee Dr. Janette Nesheiwat praising Facebook for censoring “anti-vaxx” info & hoping other social networks censor people too. The Senate should NOT confirm her. Tag your Senator.pic.twitter.com/9d8pDfpHyE — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) November 23, 2024

Her statements on double-masking were particularly contentious, something Fauci would say. Nesheiwat claimed, “Wearing two masks will likely give you more protection—between 15 and 20%.”

Trump’s Surgeon General pick, @DoctorJanette, was an advocate of wearing 2 masks – not just 1 – to prevent the spread of COVID. This alone ought to be enough to disqualify her. https://t.co/4tgIJHWMbi pic.twitter.com/jOuVH1mLgn — Don Wolt (@tlowdon) November 23, 2024

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat also advocated for masking children in schools. It should be noted that masking children does affect their childhood development.

Even CNN medical analyst Dr. Lean Wen admits the so-called science she demanded the public comply with has impaired her young son.

“I’m a doctor. Here’s why my kids won’t wear masks this school year,” states the title of Wen’s editorial that was published on Tuesday.

“Masking has harmed our son’s language development, and limiting both kids’ extracurriculars and social interactions would negatively affect their childhood and hinder my and my husband’s ability to work,” Wen admitted.

Here’s Nesheiwat pushing for masks on young kids:

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat supported masking kids in school. DEALBREAKER. https://t.co/3ERoCD7tBR — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) November 23, 2024

Below is a video compilation of Dr. Nesheiwat’s past comments via “I Meme Therefore I Am.”

I never did what was popular, but what was right. Here is a compilation of videos of Trump’s Surgeon General, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, and her stances during the COVID pandemic. Dr. Janette Nesheiwat praised Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg for censoring individuals who questioned… pic.twitter.com/yyMW8eDgwE — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) November 23, 2024

Prominent voices from the medical and conservative communities have been quick to condemn the nomination.

Dr. Simone Gold, founder of America’s Frontline Doctors and COVID-19 critic, lambasted the pick, saying, “Trump’s pick for Surgeon General, Janette Nesheiwat, praised Facebook for censoring “anti-vaccine” sentiment & wanted other companies to do the same. Silencing those raising legitimate concerns about an experimental vaccine is wrong. Shame on her!”

Dr. Simon Goddek joined the criticism, stating, “She praises Facebook for censoring anti-vaccine information and says she “hopes and prays” that other social media platforms follow suit. This isn’t draining the swamp—it’s empowering it!”

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, who fought tooth and nail against the COVID shot, also wrote, “The online riot against Doctor Janette is something to behold,” adding, “The worst public health event in our lifetime…. and none of the people picked to lead our public health system have any first-hand experience treating C0VID patients.”

Vocal conservative commentator Viva Frei didn’t mince words either, writing, “I don’t care if Trump’s pick for Surgeon General has apologized, recanted and repented for her positions on masks, the jab, and treatment of children during Covid. What Doctor Janette has said about Covid, facemasks, and the “vaccines” is utterly disqualifying… She should respectfully decline the nomination, and let someone who did not contribute to the Covid crimes against humanity accept the position.”

I don’t care if Trump’s pick for Surgeon General has apologized, recanted and repented for her positions on masks, the jab, and treatment of children during Covid. What @DoctorJanette has said about Covid, facemasks, and the “vaccines” is utterly disqualifying. Here is just a… pic.twitter.com/fui84MuAkn — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) November 24, 2024

Even charlatan Dr. Peter Hotez, who tirelessly advocated for the experimental shot, celebrated Nesheiwat’s nomination—a fact that some critics see as further evidence of her unsuitability.

Peter Hotez celebrates Trump’s Surgeon General. pic.twitter.com/FrBtk3Bhwr — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) November 23, 2024

Thank you ⁦⁦@PeterHotez⁩ scientists’ new Covid vaccine is cheaper, easier to make and patent-free – https://t.co/jaAVr1QHlv — Dr Janette Nesheiwat (@DoctorJanette) January 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vocal critic of COVID policies and Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, notably congratulated the other nominees announced alongside Nesheiwat but refrained from endorsing her.

Dr. Nesheiwat’s nomination puts Trump in a delicate position as he seeks to maintain the support of his base while promoting candidates he deems fit for office. Many conservatives are calling for someone who stood firm against “COVID tyranny” from the start.

Independent citizen journalist KanekoaTheGreat listed down the doctors who called out the vaccine at the very start.

During COVID-19, these American doctors demonstrated exceptional courage, intelligence, and critical thinking. They would make excellent reformers for U.S. health agencies: Dr. Jay Bhattacharya

Dr. Martin Kulldorff

Dr. Scott Atlas

Dr. Peter McCullough

Dr. Robert W. Malone

Dr. Pierre Kory

Dr. Joseph Varon

Dr. Brian Tyson

Dr. Richard Urso

Dr. Harvey Risch

Dr. Paul Marik

Dr. Retsef Levi

Dr. Tess Lawrie

Dr. Joseph Ladapo

Dr. Lynn Fynn

Dr. Ryan Cole

Dr. George Fareed

Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg

Dr. Aaron Kheriaty These doctors were correct about the need for focused protection of the vulnerable, such as the sick and elderly. They were also right about keeping schools, churches, and businesses open. While agencies like the NIH, FDA, and CDC—as well as medical universities—failed to provide early treatment protocols, leaving many COVID patients untreated during the critical early stages, these doctors advocated for accessible and affordable treatments. They recommended commonly used antivirals, antibiotics, anticoagulants, and anti-inflammatories, demonstrating practical solutions and a patient-first approach. Despite their success in treating thousands of patients, many of these doctors faced severe consequences. Some were penalized by medical boards and health agencies; others were publicly smeared by officials and censored by big tech platforms. These doctors stood firm, showing integrity and commitment to the Hippocratic Oath, even in the face of significant opposition from the “medical establishment.” They would be outstanding candidates for leadership roles in the Donald Trump administration as part of Robert Kennedy Jr.’s mission to address the chronic disease epidemic and work toward Making America Healthy Again.

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to Dr. Janette Nesheiwat for a comment.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.