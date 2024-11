Good leaders don’t foment pointless wars. They end them. If you voted for Donald Trump, that’s reason enough to be proud you did.

(0:00) The Current State of the United States

(5:58) Tucker’s Advice to Trump and American Leaders

(21:10) Where Do We Find Real News?

(30:39) How… pic.twitter.com/EXTZi82jqD

— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 11, 2024