A far-left talk show entertainer grimaced and frowned, but on the air she read a “legal note” explaining the truth about claims historically made against former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to be the nation’s attorney general.

The entertainer, Sunny Hostin of “The View,” took over from another show entertainer, Whoopi Goldberg.

“I do have a legal note. Thank you, Whoopi,” Hostin said on air. Then there was a long pause while, reports explain, she had “an unpleasant look on her face.”

“Matt Gaetz has long denied all allegations, calling the claims, quote, ‘invented,’ and saying in a statement to ABC News that ‘this false smear following a three-year criminal investigation should be viewed with great skepticism. The DOJ investigation was closed with no charges being brought.”

The gossip that had engulfed the show’s airtime had focused on previous claims made to, and dismissed by, the DOJ that Gaetz was involved with an underage girl.

One “View” entertainer claimed that investigators allegedly talked about how when Gaetz found out the girl was underage, he “stopped having sex with her.”

NEW: The View host Sunny Hostin fumes as she is forced to read a legal note just minutes after presenting the Matt Gaetz allegations as a "fact." Hostin: They discussed the fact that once [Gaetz] finds out that she's 17, he stops having s*x with her. Hostin 3 min later: Matt…

The Washington Examiner explained the ABC show “mocked the selections (of Trump’s cabinet nominations) and jokingly insinuated Trump’s choices were based on vanity and aesthetics rather than legitimate qualifications.”

The report explained, “Hostin’s legal note comes as The View hosts have regularly made critical remarks about Trump’s Cabinet choices, especially Gaetz, whom the president-elect nominated for attorney general. Meanwhile, Gaetz is embroiled in controversy surrounding serious allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with an underage woman.”

Gaetz has been picked by Trump, in fact, for a specific purpose. The president-elect said, “Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System. Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department.”

It was a commentary at the Federalist that explained the smears against Gaetz are just another chapter in a Democrat playbook to try to destroy Republicans.

“Before marrying in 2021, former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., was known to be a braggadocious libertine. No conservative wants to defend such behavior, and so many on the Right are remaining silent as Gaetz is accused of also engaging in criminal conduct, paying prostitutes, and having sex with a minor.”

It pointed out that the FBI investigated and “decided not to charge Gaetz.”

“The claims against Gaetz are but another information operation, however, mirroring the ones that previously targeted Donald Trump and Brett Kavanaugh. And this pattern will continue unabated unless Americans unflinchingly condemn the tactic — no matter the target,” the report said.

“We should have learned this lesson from Donald Trump’s first presidential run and time in office. From Crossfire Hurricane, to the pee-tape dossier, to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, unsupported and unbelievable accusations leaked to the public hampered Trump’s ability to advance his agenda. Time and again the charges proved unfounded, and yet in advance of the 2024 election, the lawfare continued,” the commentary said.

And regarding Gaetz, it explained, a “jail-house informant” revealed his cellmate, Joel Greenberg, “was behind” a woman’s claims “that she had sex with Gaetz when she was 17.”

This as “Greenberg himself had admitted to ‘fabricating allegations against a schoolteacher who was running against him to be a tax collector,’ with Greenberg sending ‘letters to the school falsely claiming the teacher had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student,'” the Federalist said.

So now as Gaetz has been nominated, “opponents to the former Florida representative are dusting off the sex trafficking claims.”

The most recent claims, from the same witnesses who were found unreliable by the DOJ, were made to the House Ethics Committee.

“While some on the Right may prefer not to defend the former playboy, the only way to end the growing use of salacious lies as a political weapon is to condemn the information operation, prosecute those responsible, and ostracize the members of the media responsible for advancing the hoax. Like it or not, that’s precisely what conservatives must do in response to the attacks on Gaetz,” the Federalist warned.

“Had Republicans adopted this approach when the Left came for the blemishless Brett Kavanaugh, it wouldn’t need to defend Gaetz against the false accusations now. But whether Gaetz’s bachelorhood looked vastly different than Kavanaugh is of no moment: What matters is that the enemies of both men used lies to manipulate politics.”

Russia Collusion Hoaxer Adam Schiff Terrified After Trump Nominates Matt Gaetz as US Attorney General

If you weren't already thrilled by the Gaetz AG appointment, Swalwell is clearly terrified.

pic.twitter.com/WdqYKkdVP0 — Mr Reagan (@MrReaganUSA) November 14, 2024

But it was Vice President-elect JD Vance who took the left’s argument and turned it around.

The main issue with Matt Gaetz is that he used his office to prosecute his political opponents and authorized federal agents to harass parents who were peacefully protesting at school board meetings. Oh wait, that's actually Merrick Garland, the current attorney general. — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 14, 2024