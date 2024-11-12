(FOX NEWS) — “The View” co-hosts defended singer Nicole Scherzinger after she was targeted on social media for liking a Jesus hat in the likeness of the red MAGA hat worn by supporters of President-elect Donald Trump.
Scherzinger, who is currently performing as Norma Desmond on Broadway’s “Sunset Boulevard,” is a former judge on the reality singing competition, “The Masked Singer,” who rose to fame in the 2000s as the lead singer for the all-women musical group, “The Pussycat Dolls.”
NICOLE SCHERZINGER BEING UNFAIRLY MALIGNED? After the singer apologized for commenting that she wanted a MAGA-esque “Make Jesus First Again” hat on social media, #TheView co-hosts weigh in. pic.twitter.com/j7aqmIPxh2
— The View (@TheView) November 11, 2024
Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!
She drew backlash on social media this week after expressing interest in a red “Make Jesus First Again” hat shared by British comedian Russell Brand. Brand, who converted to Christianity this year, has expressed support for Trump.