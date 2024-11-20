WATCH WND LIVE: Deadly serious: Global nuclear war is close, closer than in last 60 years

By WND Staff

Global nuclear war is close, closer than in the last 60 years. So why aren’t we all talking about it a lot more?

Of course, our establishment news media is keeping us in the dark from knowing just how bad it really is.

We won’t hide a thing, and today’s episode we dig in and find the truth about what’s really going on with Russia and what it could mean for all of us.

WATCH:

