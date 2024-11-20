Global nuclear war is close, closer than in the last 60 years. So why aren’t we all talking about it a lot more?
Of course, our establishment news media is keeping us in the dark from knowing just how bad it really is.
We won’t hide a thing, and today’s episode we dig in and find the truth about what’s really going on with Russia and what it could mean for all of us.
WATCH:
Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!