Tuesday’s historic ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon is a diplomatic milestone. Trump hasn’t even formally taken office yet but the world is taking note, his influence on the international stage is palpable.

Canada and Mexico are coming to the table to work to settle the border crisis after Trump announced tariffs and his new border czar Tom Homan issued a strong warning. Also, Trump announced more great picks that will Make America Healthy Again.

We certainly have a lot to be thankful for as we head into Thanksgiving on Thursday.

