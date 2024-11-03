Israel/Middle East Morning Brief

Young Iranian woman strips off clothes in protest of assault for improperly wearing hijab

The fate of a female Iranian university student is currently unknown, after she was filmed and photographed in her underwear, as a protest against an alleged assault for not correctly wearing her hijab. The authorities in Tehran have claimed the woman is “under severe mental pressure.”

This is what bravery looks like. Iranian woman DEFIES regime by stripping to her underwear in protest against the hijab rule. Moments later she was kidnapped and forcibly disappeared. pic.twitter.com/wHAgQyHBXN — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 3, 2024

Iran’s Khamanei threatens Israel, U.S. with crushing response to recent airstrikes

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei, who may or may not be battling late-stage cancer, has apparently ordered a third ballistic missile strike against Israel, this time in retaliation for the widespread airstrikes the IAF carried out recently.

Biden warns Iran he won’t be able to restrain Israeli response following another ballistic missile attack

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden warned Iran his administration would not be able to hold Israel back, nor make sure the targets are as calibrated if they unleash a third ballistic missile strike against the Jewish state.

USAF sends 12 B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers to Middle East

As tensions between Israel and Iran ratchet up, with a further Iranian ballistic missile strike on the Jewish state likely before or on U.S. election day, the U.S. has deployed 12 USAF B-52 bombers to the CENTCOM region, to Al-Udeid Airbase in Qatar.

Iranian official: Tehran has know-how to weaponize nuclear production

“We now have the technical capabilities necessary to produce nuclear weapons,” Kamal Kharrazi, Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations head, told pro-Iran broadcaster Al-Mayadeen on Friday.

Israeli commandos nab Hezbollah ship captain in daring Lebanon raid

Israeli naval commandos of Shayetet 13 (the equivalent of the U.S. Navy SEALS) captured a Hezbollah official in a raid in northern Lebanon late Friday, some 90 miles north of Israel’s maritime border with Lebanon. Imad Amhaz, was considered by the IDF to be a “significant source of knowledge” in the terror group’s naval force.

Biden threatens to cut off military aid to Israel over Gaza humanitarian situation

The Biden administration issued an ultimatum to Israel saying the humanitarian situation in Gaza must improve by Nov. 13, or military aid will be cut.

WATCH: IDF unearths massive underground weapons-making facility in central Gaza

RAW FOOTAGE of an underground weapons manufacturing facility that was located and dismantled in central Gaza. See for yourself what Hamas hides beneath civilians in Gaza: pic.twitter.com/4B4j6MEFhG — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 2, 2024

Report: Only 51 of remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza still alive

The latest Israeli intelligence assessments provide grim reading, with the conclusion that of the 101 hostages remaining in Hamas captivity, only approximately half – or 51 to be precise – are still thought to be alive.

Tehran imprisons Iranian-American journalist for months without trial

An Iranian-American journalist – Reza Valizadeh – who once worked for Radio Farda, an outlet under Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that’s overseen by the U.S. Agency for Global Media, is believed to have been detained by Iran for months now.

Milei selects Jewish ambassador to replace foreign minister he fired

Argentina’s President Javier Milei named a Jewish veterinarian from an influential business dynasty – Gerardo Werthein as Argentina’s foreign minister at a time when President Javier Milei has prioritized ties with the United States and Israel.

WATCH: U.K. Conservative Party’s new leader praises Israel for ‘moral clarity’