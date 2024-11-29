If Trump’s presence in the White House isn’t the supreme horror to an orange-man-Hitler hater, now Trump’s nominations for Cabinet positions are another offense to live with. One of the biggest crimes to the woke is the nomination of Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense.

The woke believe that not only is he from the devil’s channel, Fox News, but he’s also a strong Christian. That is a one of the prime dangers to democracy to the lunatic left. Some may say Hegseth is so extreme that he’s a Christian Nationalist, whatever that is.

My research staff was playing around with their new AI Super Duper Ear the other day when they happened to tap into the green room backstage at “The View.” You know, that’s the gang of ladies who try to find a threat to democracy from right-handed baseball players.

As you will discover, Pete is the new Hitler enemy, according to the American left elite. According to what my staff heard on the Super Duper Ear, the discussion among the ladies on “The View” came from looking at published pictures of Pete’s tattoos that cover a lot of his well-toned torso. Here’s the transcript.

Look at that disgusting display of racist toxic masculinity. Showing off those bulging muscles all tattooed and glistening in the light. He seems to be so proud of showing off that old-fashioned toxicity. He’s so 20th century. And he’s going to protect us against Russia when he thinks like an 18th-century warrior? And look at that Nazi-like cross on his chest. Another Hitler is all we need. He might as well be called St. Peter the way he is plastered with his Christian symbols. It’s so unfair to other religions. That’s a Jerusalem Cross on that bulging right pec. Too bad it’s covered by that hideous tattoo. But you know what? That’s a pretty nice pec. And look at that tattoo called Deus Vult. They say that’s a rallying cry to go to war. We don’t need any war. We need peace and joy like we would’ve had with Kamala. I’m sure

Admiral Rachel Levine isn’t covered in ink, nor the new joy-filled manly man Tim Waltz. As if his chest isn’t bulging enough, look at the cross with a sword on his huge right forearm. Never mind the sword. That sure is a great arm. He must lift weights … or do you think all of that is natural? I wonder if he has anything on his back. Does anybody have a picture of his back? At least he didn’t put any tattoos on his neck near that face. Whew. Can anybody open up a window? It’s getting warm in here. OK, girls, I’m the boss around here. Let’s cut the nonsense. We all know what’s going on. We’re woman, and we’re trying to kid ourselves that this guy’s not a hunk, right? He’s a toxic man even without the tattoos. So, I’ve decided we’re going to invite him on the show, but he has to come without his shirt. That’s settled. So is everybody ready? We’ve got a show to put on – and bring the pictures. We’ll check them out during the commercials. It’s not called “The View” for nothing!