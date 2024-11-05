Nov. 3, 2024, I had a dream. In the dream, the powers of the world were trying to figure out how to harness the power of the spinning of the earth. Look, it was a dream. Some were wanting to harness the power to build military weapons for world dominance. Others were trying to harness the power for an endless source of energy for homes. Everyone seemed to be at each other in this race to dominate each other, looking for the answer as to how to harness this resource.

Then a young man with a guitar picked it up and said he had the answer. He began to play a 1965 popular song written by Hal David with music by Burt Bacharach, and made popular by the recording of Jackie Deshannan and made popular again in 1970 by Dionne Warwick.

What did the young man sing? It was:

What the world needs now is love, sweet love,

It’s the only thing that there’s just too little of,

What the world needs now is love, sweet love,

No not just for some, but for everyone.

Do you want to know why Donald Trump ran for office even though he was a billionaire? Do you want to know why Donald Trump didn’t get us into any wars? Do you want to know why Donald Trump put in place a middle-class tax break? Do you want to know why Donald Trump got nations to sign the Abraham Accords? Do you want to know why Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel? Do you want to know why Donald Trump wanted to end the war in Afghanistan and bring our troops home? Do you want to know why Donald Trump shut down his administration’s thriving economy during the COVID pandemic?

Do you want to know why Donald Trump took a bullet through his ear and yet stood up, pumped his fist and said, “fight, fight, fight”? Do you want to know why Donald Trump went back to Bulter, Pennsylvania, and continued his speech saying, “As I was saying”? Do you want to know why Donald Trump left a bulletproof shielded area to administer aid and hug a woman who had fainted during a North Carolina rally? Do you want to know why Donald Trump is willing to talk to anybody and everybody in open unscripted interviews? Do you want to know why Donald Trump went to McDonald’s, made fries and served at the drive-thru? Do you want to know why Donald Trump put on an orange reflective vest and showed up in a garbage truck after Democrats once again insulted his supporters, calling them “garbage”?

My wife said it best. She said, “Trump really loves the people.”

I am reminded of the great evangelist Billy Graham of North Carolina. He once stated that his favorite Bible verse was John 3:16, which says:

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

Rev. Graham said that this was basically the entire Bible in one verse. Look at the verse again. It says, “For God so love the world that he gave …” God so loved the world, that he did something to show his love.

In the book of Ephesians, chapter 3 and verse 20, we read:

“Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us.”

What is this power that works in us? Backing up to verse 17 and reading through 19, the Bible says:

“That Christ may dwell in your hearts by faith; that ye, being rooted and grounded in love, …And to know the love of Christ. …”

The power that worketh in us is “love.” That is what God wants in our hearts and expressed with our lives. It is “love” that God will work with and do “exceeding abundantly above all that we can ask or think.”

In fact, in two places in 1 John chapter 4 the Bible says, “God is love,” and verse 8 says:

“He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love.”

And verse 16:

“… he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him.”

So, when Democrats removed God from their platform in 2012, they kicked out love and are no longer dwelling in Him.

Perhaps it is time for us all to sing:

What the world needs now is love, sweet love,

It’s the only thing that there’s just too little of

Keep this in mind as you vote, and in the days following.