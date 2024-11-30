White House reporters claim they’re already ‘exhausted’ by 2nd Trump administration

By Mike LaChance, The Gateway Pundit

Reporters raise their hands during a press briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday, July 16, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. (Official White House photo by Erin Scott)

(THE GATEWAY PUNDIT) – Donald Trump has not even been sworn in yet and White House journalists are already saying that they are ‘exhausted’ by the second Trump administration. Don’t you feel bad for them?

The vast majority of these people like it when Democrats are in charge because they can just act like stenographers, taking the government’s word on everything and rarely asking questions about anything.

Suddenly, when Trump (or any Republican, really) is in charge, they remember that they have to do their jobs and ask questions about things. Almost overnight, they feel the need to ‘fact check’ everything the government tells them. No wonder they’re tired.

