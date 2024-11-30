(THE GATEWAY PUNDIT) – Donald Trump has not even been sworn in yet and White House journalists are already saying that they are ‘exhausted’ by the second Trump administration. Don’t you feel bad for them?

The vast majority of these people like it when Democrats are in charge because they can just act like stenographers, taking the government’s word on everything and rarely asking questions about anything.

Suddenly, when Trump (or any Republican, really) is in charge, they remember that they have to do their jobs and ask questions about things. Almost overnight, they feel the need to ‘fact check’ everything the government tells them. No wonder they’re tired.