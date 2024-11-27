JERUSALEM – Middle East/Israel Morning Brief

Amsterdam mayor nixes Christians for Israel rally because city ‘cannot guarantee safety’

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema fails again. After Amsterdam police failed to prevent the recent “Jew hunt,” she now says the police can’t protect a demo against antisemitism. Who’s in charge in Amsterdam, the antisemitic mob? https://t.co/ozEwz5SBkI — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) November 26, 2024

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema announced in a meeting with pro-Israel groups in the Netherlands who asked to hold a rally against anti-Semitism in the country scheduled for Thursday that it could not take place in Dam Square since the city couldn’t “guarantee the safety of attendees at that location.”

Frank van Oordt, director of Christians for Israel in the Netherlands, said the rally must take place. “We believe it is crucial for the rally to proceed, even if at a different location. We considered legal action but determined there wasn’t enough time to pursue it effectively,” he said.

Israel-Lebanon ceasefire comes into effect

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “The length of the ceasefire depends on what happens in Lebanon. We will enforce the agreement and respond forcefully to any violation. We will continue united until victory.” Full remarks >>https://t.co/43nIjRoJQv pic.twitter.com/KiwT3ZKcog — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 26, 2024

A ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon came into effect at 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, bringing an end to almost 14 months of Hezbollah-initiated fighting across the northern border, which began the day after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror onslaught in southern Israel.

Ted Cruz ‘deeply disturbed’ by Obama-Biden officials’ pressure on Israel to accept ceasefire

RELEASE: My Statement on Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefirehttps://t.co/uMbbtpLDU5 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) November 26, 2024

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued a statement Tuesday, in which he criticized the Biden administration for being “pathologically obsessed” with undermining Israel. Further, he wrote he was “deeply disturbed both by reports that Obama-Biden officials exerted enormous pressure on our Israeli allies to accept this ceasefire and by how those officials are characterizing Israel’s obligations.”

Biden takes credit for Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, says ‘peace is possible’

I applaud the courageous decision by the leaders of Lebanon and Israel to end the violence. It reminds us that peace is possible. And so long as that is the case, I will not for a single moment stop working to achieve it. pic.twitter.com/MF57EXflzk — President Biden (@POTUS) November 27, 2024

“I applaud the courageous decision made by the leaders of Lebanon and Israel to end the violence. It reminds us that peace is possible,” Biden said in a hopeful speech from the White House Rose Garden in which he announced that the deal would come into effect at 4 a.m. local time Wednesday morning.

Hamas intimates willing to talk truce deal after Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

Reports from Israeli media that Hamas signals they are ready for ceasefire after Hezbollah agrees to ceasefire with no Gaza ties. Israel crushed Hezbollah over a matter of 2 months, they wanted the attacks to stop. Time will tell if deterrence holds. Hamas now alone. Hamas wants… https://t.co/8yRaTd1U7X — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) November 27, 2024

A high-ranking Hamas official has told French news agency AFP Wednesday that the terror group is prepared to enter into a ceasefire arrangement mirroring the recent agreement between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Though the source did not specify ceasefire terms, Hamas has maintained its demands for a permanent cessation of hostilities, backed by international guarantees and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

IDF fires warning shots at suspected Hezbollah operatives encroaching on border

Hezbollah terrorists return with their weapons to the villages in southern Lebanon, and the restoration of Hezbollah has begun. Eight vehicles loaded with terrorists arrived at the ruins of the Kfarkela, located right next to the Israeli town of Metula, and the IDF fired warning… pic.twitter.com/nJe9yDsNiO — Cheryl E ️ (@CherylWroteIt) November 27, 2024

IDF forces on Wednesday morning responded to a ceasefire violation by the Hezbollah terrorist group.

During the incident, Hezbollah terrorists neared the Lebanese village of Kfarkela, which overlooks the northern Israeli town of Metula. Spotting the terrorists, the Israeli forces fired warning shots.

Report: Turkey arrested and extradited three alleged Uzbek murderers of Chabad rabbi in UAE

Very interesting: @ynetnews reports the Uzbek suspects in the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan fled to third country where they were arrested and extradited back to the UAE. Worth recalling the reports they fled to Turkey. Did Ankara assist? #Israel #Iranhttps://t.co/PUReiI89PT — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) November 25, 2024

Reports emerged Wednesday that the three Uzbek nationals wanted for their alleged perpetration of the murder of Moldovan-Israeli Chabad emissary Rabbi Zvi Kogan in Abu Dhabi last week, were apprehended in Turkey and promptly extradited to the United Arab Emirates.

Former N.Y. Gov. Cuomo joins Dershowitz’s legal ‘dream team’ to fight ICC arrest warrants

Andrew Cuomo joins high-powered legal team to defend Netanyahu against ICC’s war crime claims https://t.co/zwIf8JQfyg pic.twitter.com/Ztc0yyqEVV — New York Post (@nypost) November 25, 2024

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo – who is potentially eyeing up a run for New York City mayor – has joined forces with Harvard professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz on a so-called legal dream team to challenge the recently issued International Criminal Court arrest warrants for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant.

Former Justice Minister: ICC decision breaches own foundational principles

The former #Canadian justice minister, who liaises with the #Israeli PM and ICC Prosecutor #KarimKhan, discusses life under #Iranian assassination threats, and urges international unity against authoritarian regimes’ transnational repression.https://t.co/C6KNpK3vRw — The Media Line (@TheMediaLine) November 27, 2024

Prominent human-rights lawyer and former Canadian justice minister Irwin Cotler, about whom it was recently revealed he has an Iranian bounty on his head requiring a 24/7 security detail, said in an interview the International Criminal Court’s issuance of warrants for the arrest of Israel’s Prime Minister and former defense minister Yoav Gallant went against the body’s own foundational principles. “To me, that was a breach of his own principle of cooperation, let alone also the principle of complementarity,” he said.

Netanyahu agrees to ceasefire after quid pro quo with France over ICC arrest warrants

France announces that Netanyahu is entitled to immunity from ICC arrest because Israel is not a party of the court. pic.twitter.com/Zny72jD0fT — Eli Kowaz – איליי קואז (@elikowaz) November 27, 2024

France indicated that it may ignore the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants issued for Israeli officials, a statement from the Élysée Palace said on Wednesday.

The statement reiterated that France would respect its international obligations and understood that the Rome Statute requires full cooperation with the ICC. However, it noted, “A State cannot be required to act in a manner inconsistent with its obligations under international law with respect to the immunities of the States not party to the ICC.”

IDF names Druze soldier killed in northern Gaza fighting

May his memory forever be a blessing. ️

Since October 7th, 2023, the Druze community has lost 13 IDF heroes, including Sergeant Tamer Othman.

The Druze community holds a significant place in Israeli society, and we stand with them in their time of mourning. pic.twitter.com/mjEYVinzJr — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) November 26, 2024

The Israel Defense Force released the name of the 13th Druze soldier to be killed in the Swords of Iron war – Sgt. Tamer Othman. He fell in a clash between Jabaliya and Beit Lahiya during a raid in the area, and became the 806th Israeli military fatality since Oct. 7, 2023.

UNRWA announces closure of its East Jerusalem HQ

JUST IN UNRWA has announced the closure of its headquarters in East Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/LT9jlVUN5q — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 26, 2024

UNRWA has announced the closure of its East Jerusalem headquarters, following recent Israeli legislation severing ties with the organization. Palestinian employees have been notified that their positions at the Sheikh Jarrah (Shimon HaTzadik) facility will be terminated.

UNRWA’s presidential office in Sheikh Jarrah houses the organization’s legal department, which oversees the agency’s legal matters across all areas of operation. The facility also includes the agency’s spokesperson’s office and its central communications department.