‘Why deny history?’ Trump Defense pick questions why Muslim leaders deny Judaism’s connection to Temple Mount

By David Brummer

Jerusalem, Israel
Jerusalem, Israel

JERUSALEM – Israel/Middle East Morning Brief

Trump’s Defense Secretary pick questions why Muslim leaders deny Judaism’s connection to Temple Mount

“Muslim leaders and groups deny the temple of the Bible? Why deny history? Worse, why destroy history (as has been happening on the Temple Mount in recent years)? Because if you deny (and destroy) Jewish claims to the Temple and the old city of Jerusalem, you can justify denying Jews further influence in the city. By denying the Temple, you deny the State of Israel. By denying the Temple, you rally the outside world to see Israel as an ‘occupying force.'”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

U.S. envoy Hochstein says ‘real opportunity’ to end conflict between Israel and Hezbollah

U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein urged Israel, Lebanon, and the Iranian-backed group Hezbollah to seize the present opportunity and agree to a ceasefire that would end the war that has raged since Oct. 8 of last year.

“We have a real opportunity to bring this conflict to an end,” Hochsten told reporters in Beirut, adding, “This is a moment of decision-making.”

Biden/Blinken threatened Netanyahu with cutting off military aid to prevent Rafah offensive

“The U.S. had reservations and suggested that we not enter Gaza,” said Netanyahu in the Knesset plenum on Monday. “It had reservations about entering Gaza City, Khan Younis, and, most critically, strongly opposed entry into Rafah.”

Hezbollah rocket strike on central Israel wounds 5, one seriously

Five people were wounded in central Israel on Monday night, one of them seriously, by a rocket launched by Lebanon’s Hezbollah terrorist group.

A 54-year-old woman was listed as being in serious condition, while four other people sustained moderate-to-light wounds, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency response organization.

IDF ‘shocked’ at amount of Russian-made weapons amid captured Hezbollah stockpiles

A full 60-70% of weapons found in southern Lebanon at the start of the IDF’s ground invasion were Russian-made; experts were unsure whether they were taken from Syria or signal increased cooperation between Russia and Hezbollah.

E.U., U.K. impose further sanctions on Iran over military supply to Russia; Israel calls them ‘necessary steps’

The European Union and the United Kingdom announced on Nov. 18 that new sanctions were being imposed on Iranian entities due to Tehran’s transfer of drones and ballistic missiles to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine, as well as to Iranian proxies around the Middle East.

IDF artillery moved to southern Lebanon for first time since 2000

The IDF has advanced several artillery batteries into southern Lebanon in recent days, the military stated, thus improving its firepower, possibly ahead of a broadening of the IDF’s maneuvers in the area.

The IDF stated on Sunday that the 282nd artillery brigade has been fighting on the northern border in recent months, attacking targets to assist the maneuvering forces with artillery fire.

David Brummer

David Brummer, a WND contributing reporter, has extensive journalism experience and has written for both the Jerusalem Post and the Times of Israel. A native of London, he currently lives in Israel with his family. Read more of David Brummer's articles here.


Israel and MideastWND News Center

Leave a Comment