Conservatives heaved a sigh of relief when Donald Trump was announced the winner of the presidential election, since most believed the left was going to cheat and steal the election again from him. While there was almost certainly cheating in the U.S. Senate race in Arizona between Kari Lake and no-name, open-borders Ruben Gallego, as well as with Arizona’s abortion-till-birth Prop. 139, Trump was allowed to win the state and the six other battleground states.

The common wisdom developing is the massive increase in observers watching this election compared to the 2020 and 2022 elections made the difference. Combined with the huge GOTV effort led by Turning Point USA and the GOP, the left was under far more scrutiny and risked being caught due to how much vote padding they would need in order to catch Trump.

Additionally, the courts began revealing that they were less likely to rubber stamp the fraud. One of the biggest dominoes was the Arizona Supreme Court unanimously ruling earlier this year that attorneys cannot be disciplined for bringing election challenges. As a direct result of that, the State Bar of Arizona’s disciplinary judge dismissed disciplinary proceedings against two of Lake’s attorneys, citing the fact she would be reversed by the court otherwise.

The next biggest domino to fall was the U.S. Supreme Court accepting certiorari on a lawsuit just days before the election and ruling in favor of Republicans. The court upheld an injunction backing Virginia removing 1,600 noncitizens from the voter rolls. Normally, the courts refuse to get involved immediately prior to elections due to the “Purcell principle.” The Purcell principle, which numerous courts used as an excuse in 2020 and 2022 to duck election lawsuits, is the presumption that “courts should not change election rules during the period of time just prior to an election because doing so could confuse voters and create problems for officials administering the election,” according to SCOTUSBlog.

Based on the few cheaters around the country who have been caught and actually prosecuted since 2020, it’s become clear they fit a pattern. Power players on the left encourage criminals who aren’t necessarily very bright to do the dirty work. They choose thugs since they’re far more likely to agree to commit crimes; and they prey on less intelligent people since they don’t fully understand the ramifications of getting caught and prosecuted. Much of the cheating is organized by progressive nonprofits.

Former Maricopa County Elections temporary worker and progressive activist Walter Ringfield, who was caught on video stealing a key FOB earlier this year that would have reprogrammed all 140 voting machine tabulators in Maricopa County on Election Day, according to Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates, is a classic example. He was on probation for a felony and should never have been hired. According to his father, who has raised no money for him yet with a GoFundMe, Ringfield suffered an accident a few years ago, which affected his brain.

In Arizona, the left targeted Lake’s race because they thought due to a few noisy voters supposedly on the right stating on social media that they didn’t like Lake, the public would buy that approximately 150,000 more Arizona voters cast ballots for Trump but not Lake. Lake allegedly performed terribly in Maricopa County – but Maricopa County is one of the reddest parts of the state, with 7% more registered Republicans than Democrats, which has increased since 2020. It made no sense that the county trended more Democrat than in 2020, unlike most of the other counties.

Some of the cheating in that race looks so bad the left may not get away with it. The no-name Green Party Senate candidate, Eduardo Quintana, supposedly received over 400% more votes than the Green Party presidential candidate, well-known Jill Stein. In the primary, Quintana and his two opponents received a total of about 575 votes. Yet we’re supposed to believe Quintana, who has only 342 followers on X, received over 63,000 votes in the general election.

Similarly, Arizona’s abortion-till-birth Prop. 139 passed with a huge 63% supposedly voting yes. This was strange considering Republicans and their ballot measures swept most of the state, including the far reaching Secure the Border Prop. 314, passing with 61% support. The reason Democrats thought they could get away with cheating on Prop. 139 is because of the spin they’ve used about abortion in recent years – they claim that adverse abortion laws and court decisions drive moderate and independent women out to vote for abortion who wouldn’t otherwise vote.

I’ve never seen any real evidence proving this; in fact, the evidence goes the other way. Rasmussen Reports conducted an exit poll after the 2022 election in Arizona, which Lake allegedly lost, and found that she really won by 8 points over Democrat Katie Hobbs for governor. Considering this was a few months after Roe v. Wade was reversed, this is evidence women weren’t driven to go vote for abortion.

Since there was massive fraud involved getting Prop. 139 on the ballot, it’s not much of a stretch that supporters would commit fraud during the election.

Some believe there were a few other races around the country affected by fraud. They include down-ballot races in North Carolina with associated shenanigans, down-ballot races in Michigan, and three other Senate races in battleground states Trump won. While the entire country shifted a few points to the right, the battleground states unrealistically only shifted about 1 to 3 points to the right.

The blue states have been accused of election fraud going back years, but since it’s been completely mastered in those states, they no longer get much scrutiny.

The concern now is that Democrats will pull some last-minute shenanigans to prevent Trump from taking office. The main method I’m hearing is they are still trying to secure wins in a few congressional races in order to gain control of the House of Representatives. If successful, they could invoke the Constitution’s insurrection clause against Trump.