Will anyone notice? Chris Wallace out at CNN after 3 years at network

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn, Fox News

Moderator Chris Wallace at the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

(FOX NEWS) — Veteran broadcaster Chris Wallace is leaving CNN after less than three years at the network.

“Chris Wallace is one of the most respected political journalists in the news business with a unique track record across radio, print, broadcast television, cable television and streaming,” CNN CEO Mark Thompson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “We want to thank him for the dedication and wisdom he’s brought to all his work at CNN and to wish him the very best for the future.”

Wallace was offered a contract extension by CNN but chose to leave the network, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to Fox News Digital. His departure from CNN was first reported by the Daily Beast.

