(FOX NEWS) — Veteran broadcaster Chris Wallace is leaving CNN after less than three years at the network.

“Chris Wallace is one of the most respected political journalists in the news business with a unique track record across radio, print, broadcast television, cable television and streaming,” CNN CEO Mark Thompson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “We want to thank him for the dedication and wisdom he’s brought to all his work at CNN and to wish him the very best for the future.”

77-year-old Chris Wallace will quit CNN and walk away from a seven-figure salary rather than renegotiate his contract. His plan is to go into independent streaming or podcasting, pointing to Joe Rogan and Charlamagne tha God’s reach as inspiration. Legacy news outlets are losing… pic.twitter.com/W8osi6V1q1 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 12, 2024

Wallace was offered a contract extension by CNN but chose to leave the network, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to Fox News Digital. His departure from CNN was first reported by the Daily Beast.