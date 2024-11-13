In their article entitled “American Theocracy: Politics has become our National Religion,” John and Nisha Whitehead at The Rutherford Institute aptly wrote:

“The rule of law, the U.S. Constitution, once the map by which we navigated sometimes hostile government terrain, has been unceremoniously booted out of the runaway car that is the U.S. government by the Deep State. What we are dealing with is a rogue government whose policies are dictated more by greed than need. Making matters worse, ‘we the people’ have become so gullible, so easily distracted, and so out-of-touch that we have ignored the warning signs all around us in favor of political expediency in the form of electoral saviors.”

The Whiteheads describe what evidence proves out.

The first paragraph of the Constitution states: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

It can be effectively argued that justice is not being established. There is currently very little domestic tranquility. It certainly doesn’t appear there is a common defense as an unchecked invasion pours over our borders. There is also a distinct lack of general welfare as we espy streets filled with drug-addicted homeless people. We are most assuredly NOT securing the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity as we drown in unimaginable and ever accumulating debt. We are no longer a nation upholding the rule of law.

Some district attorneys have arbitrarily decided it is within their purview to determine which laws get enforced though prosecution and which get ignored. That is a gross misinterpretation of their job description, veering well into the realm of willful negligence with the intention of circumventing the will of the people.

The Border Patrol has been instructed to allow illegal crossers of our border to remain and receive NO punishment for the crime of breaking the law by entering illegally. In fact, the violators are rewarded with stipends, cellphones and hotel rooms.

A two-tiered system of justice allows certain groups to protest and commit hate-filled acts of criminal activity, violence and destruction of property without recourse, while other groups are severely punished for mere unintentional trespassing.

Government agencies, through third-party so-called NGOs wholly supported by grants from tax dollars, are promoting speech censorship on specific topics in direct violation of the First Amendment. Yet, we now find that there is no avenue through which those responsible can be held accountable. According to our courts, no one has “standing” to bring suit and pursue redress of grievances. This is an out-and-out constitutional crisis!

States can re-interpret their bureaucratic rules on a whim to manipulate lawfully passed legislation, resulting in wildly unsecure and untrustworthy elections. Again, there is no recourse because the courts have determined no one has “standing.”

Red flag laws are bureaucratic rules, enforced through the power of the purse, that violate the God-given right of being “innocent until proven guilty” deeply rooted in our Due Process protections together with another God-given right to keep and bear arms clearly delineated in the Second Amendment.

Politicians and bureaucrats make immoral, self-serving back-room deals violating the laws of moral turpitude, facilitating pay-outs to other countries or agencies for illegitimate or even illegal purposes and precluding the ability to confirm proper use of the funds – to enrich cronies and impoverish constituents. We have seen this occur repeatedly in Ukraine and in Wuhan. The creation of a Department of Government Efficiency with Elon Musk and Ron Paul at the head would be a start, but better safeguards need to be put in place, along with encouraging higher standards of morality among government workers.

The federal government immorally manipulates our monetary system to print money for its gain and to the detriment of its people and their heirs, causing inflation and degradation of the economy. It can be legitimately questioned whether the Federal Reserve has the people’s best interest at heart or, more likely, the elite class of bankers who run it. Will President-elect Trump combat this issue, or will he also continue the process of kicking the can to the next administration? Frankly, I am deeply concerned that we may be too late to solve these issues even now.

The government has created a tacit partnership with large corporations through the lobbying process that enriches the wealthy and disenfranchises the local entrepreneur. This is essentially fascism. Here, the people still have a position of strength: We can choose to starve those massive corporations of cash by spending our money intentionally and locally. Yes, this takes sacrifice on our part, self-control and willpower, but the outcome would be well worth the discomfort! No doubt, Trump will not solve this problem since the Republican Party has always been the party of big business and especially since he himself is a businessman.

Too many laws invites tyranny. At this point there are so many laws in place that no one can go successful through their day without violating at least one. That is a situation tyrants use to manipulate and control the masses. I suggest a permanent congressional committee to regularly effect the sundowning of programs that are no longer useful and to work closely with the Department of Government Efficiency to reduce the size of government annually in perpetuity. Incentives should be devised to save money and reduce the number of laws on the books.

In this age of tag-lines, pithy quips on X and endless memes, the mantra of the people should be ENFORCE THE LAW! That’s the government’s part. Let’s hope the Department of Justice under President Trump will do a better job.

The people’s critical role was poignantly articulated by Jordan Peterson: “People in a … representative democracy, in a free society, people who aren’t slaves have to take their political responsibility with all due seriousness … otherwise you’re not self-governing; you abdicate that responsibility to … the psychopaths who enjoy power, and you’re not going to like the consequences. So you have to shoulder your political responsibility.”

I am very glad to see that so many have taken up this mantle, shaken off the lies of the mainstream media and gotten down to business in this latest election. There is hope: ENFORCE THE LAW!