The so-called “American system of justice” delivered a clear, unmistakable message on Wednesday.

It was a message to any and all “dreamers” seeking to slip across our southern border to “seek a better life.” It was particularly directed at those, such as members of organized criminal gangs, who might harbor extremely violent or even homicidal tendencies.

The message was that, if you are such a person, not only can you violate the U.S. border with impunity, but even if authorities are aware of your illegal status (and even if you have already exhibited dangerous and criminal behavior), you will be permitted to remain in the U.S. while your case is being “pursued.”

And you can ultimately achieve a carefree life of leisure such as many in your country of origin, not to mention many Norteamericanos, can only dream of. If, in the course of an attempted sexual assault on a nursing student (near her own college campus), you brutally snuff out her youthful, promising life (by, among other things, asphyxiating her and using a rock to crush her skull during the 18 minutes she fiercely struggled for her life before succumbing to your savage attack), you needn’t worry about being put to death for your atrocities.

Instead, after being convicted, you will be “rewarded” by being “sentenced” to a life in which you will never have to work ever again. Rather than being forced to subsist on bread and water, and being forced to perform hard labor every day, you will be guaranteed food, clothing and shelter for the rest of your natural life.

While many law-abiding citizens struggle to feed themselves and their families in the face of inflation-fueled rising grocery prices (as they also struggle to pay the taxes that support your “lifestyle”), you will always have plenty of nutritionally balanced food, professionally prepared for you and served in sufficient quantities that you will probably put on weight.

Your clothing and bedding will be furnished, and laundering will be done for you. You will always have a roof over your head, and your environment will be climate-controlled, so you will never be subjected to extremes of heat or cold, and you will never have to set your thermostat at a less-than-comfortable level because you dread the heating or electric bill.

You will also enjoy free medical and dental care. You will probably have access to color TV and even a computer. The only work you will do will be working out in a gymnasium, the kind of “health club” ordinary people have to pay a membership fee in order to access.

If you should ever feel that you are not being adequately provided for, there will be lawyers and activists who will line up to represent you and bring pressure to investigate and rectify any complaints you may have.

You might even get to enjoy conjugal visits from among the legions of women who are only too eager to be your pen-pals and to kindle a romantic relationship with you. And if you tire of being a man, you might even have the taxpayers treat you to “sex-reassignment” surgery!

Not too bad of a deal, eh? How convenient for you that such a “sentence” is considered to be so much more “enlightened” than putting a vicious would-be rapist and heinous murderer to death by hanging, lethal injection, the gas chamber, the electric chair or a firing squad, no matter how richly he might deserve to be terminated with extreme prejudice.

Of course, there’s always the chance that your victim will have family members who will get to you before the “justice system” does. And the prospect that they will be prosecuted for “taking the law into their own hands” may not sufficiently deter them from administering what is sometimes called “street justice” or “vigilante justice” or even “instant Karma” (which happens to be the system of “justice” that operates in most of the Third World sh*tholes such as whence you came).

They might even do to you precisely what you did to your victim; although our culture frowns on “cruel and unusual punishment,” such treatment might be cruel but, by virtue of you having done it to your victim, (as Tom Jones once sang) it’s not unusual. Should that kind of “justice” prevail, all bets for your “better life” are off.

But, absent that kind of “justice,” your treatment under the American justice system is not only not a deterrent, it’s an incentive!