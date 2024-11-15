The woke editorial chief of the Scientific American, apparently the nation’s oldest magazine with a launch date of 1845, has delivered a vitriolic anti-Trump screed.

And then quit.

Laura Helmuth, the woke imbecile who destroyed the once celebrated Scientific American by turning it into a woke propagandist rag, has resigned. Pressure from X, notably from Elon Musk, likely forced her resignation. pic.twitter.com/iUKp9pMeEJ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 14, 2024

Podcaster Ian Miles Cheong explained, “Laura Helmuth, the woke imbecile who destroyed the once celebrated Scientific American by turning it into a woke propagandist rag, has resigned. Pressure from X, notably from Elon Musk, likely forced her resignation.”

A report at the Post Millennial explained Helmuth quit as editor-in-chief “after going on a viral tirade against President-elect Donald Trump, calling his supporters ‘fascists’ and ‘bigots’…”

The departure was announced in a post on a leftist social media side.

“I’ve decided to leave Scientific American after an exciting 4.5 years as editor in chief. I’m going to take some time to think about what comes next (and go bird watching), but for now I’d like to share a very small sample of the work I’ve been so proud to support,” she wrote.

She had been facing a multitude of calls for her to leave.

She had written, “Every four years I remember why I left Indiana (where I grew up) and remember why I respect the people who stayed and are trying to make it less racist and sexist. The moral arc of the universe isn’t going to be itself.”

Then she offensively added, “Solidarity to everybody whose meanest, dumbest, most bigoted high-school classmates are celebrating early results because f— them to the moon and back. I apologize to younger voters that my Gen X is so full of f—— fascists.”

It was under her agenda that the previously apolitical magazine turned left, endorsing Joe Biden and then Kamala Harris.

When the outraged reaction appeared, she said, “I made a series of offensive and inappropriate posts on my personal Bluesky account on election night, and I am sorry.”

Editor’s Note: Please be aware of extremely offensive language in images of Helmuth’s posts below:

“[Republians are] horrible people” The editor-in-chief of Scientific American @sciam, Laura Helmuth @laurahelmuth, has a long history of inflammatory, expletive-laden partisan political posts on her public social media. Under her leadership, she has continued pushing the… https://t.co/gldyoLoEFm pic.twitter.com/Gwrt81hlya — Andy Ngo ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) November 12, 2024

The New York Post explained Helmuth was faced with “fierce backlash for her expletive-filled online tirade.”

Pointedly, a social media commenter had challenged her with: “Does the editor-in-chief of Scientific American seem like someone who is entirely dedicated to uncompromising scientific integrity? Or does she seem like a political activist who has taken over a scientific institution?”

Elon Musk, a top Trump supporter, responded, “The latter.”