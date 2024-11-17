X ablaze with unconfirmed rumors Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamanei either died or is in a coma

Billboard of Khamenei set on fire. Will the Iranian people finally be free? pic.twitter.com/UW7cd03MvL — Jewish Lumber King (@EzraDrissman) November 17, 2024

Several social media posts emerged on Saturday alleging that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei slipped into a coma. As was to be expected, there was no official confirmation of a worsening of the supreme leader’s health.

Report: Israel destroyed top secret Iranian nuclear testing site

BREAKING AXIOS: Israel Destroys Key Iranian Equipment for Nuclear Bomb Development—Forcing Tehran to Seek New Solutions In a late October strike on Parchin, Israel destroyed key equipment critical for Iran’s nuclear weapon development. “This is equipment the Iranians would… pic.twitter.com/xslwtDY2GP — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 17, 2024

The Israeli airstrikes on Iran last month destroyed a secret nuclear weapons research facility in Parchin, 19 miles southeast of Tehran, Axios reported on Friday.

“This is equipment the Iranians would need in the future if they want to make progress toward a nuclear bomb. Now they don’t have it anymore, and it is not trivial. They will need to find another solution, and we will see it,” an Israeli official stated.

Hezbollah media relations chief eliminated in IAF airstrike on Beirut

BREAKING Hezbollah media chief ELIMINATED Hezbollah’s media chief, Mohammad Afif, was hiding at the Syrian Baath Party headquarters in Beirut, linked to Assad’s regime, when the IDF struck the building. Afif had boldly claimed responsibility for targeting Netanyahu’s… pic.twitter.com/X2joP7EToW — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 17, 2024

An IAF strike on a densely populated district of Beirut on Sunday killed Hezbollah’s media relations chief Mohammad Afif, two Lebanese security sources told Reuters on Sunday.

Hezbollah rocket strikes Haifa synagogue causing extensive damage

Breaking news form Haifa where a Hezbollah missile hit a synagogue immediately after Israelis left the synagogue. One woman was injured running to shelter but miraculously no other injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/D7MJy0Lg1j — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) November 16, 2024

A synagogue in the northern port city of Haifa was heavily damaged by a Hezbollah rocket strike this evening. The building is part of the Avot Ubanim synagogue complex in Haifa’s Carmel quarter.

88 Congressional Democrats call for sanctions on Smotrich, Ben Gvir

Nearly 90 Democratic lawmakers urge Biden to sanction Israeli ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir for promoting settler violence and destabilizing the West Bank.@hannahssarisohn https://t.co/3AX47etnmd — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) November 14, 2024

The letter calls for sanctions under a new executive order by the Biden administration earlier this year for individuals and groups responsible for “inciting violence” in Judea and Samaria. The lawmakers’ letter calling for the aggressive move against the Israeli officials was sent at the end of October, but was not released publicly until Thursday, after the Biden administration declined to withhold additional weaponry from Israel, as some progressive Democrats had demanded.

Wikipedia editors who recently added Gaza to list of ‘genocides,’ found to be colluding within Israel-Palestine topic area

A group of 30 editors was found to be secretly coordinating within the Israel-Palestine topic area. We are eagerly waiting for the community or the @Wikimedia to suspend its members. — WikiBias (@WikiBias2024) November 16, 2024

After heated debate, Wikipedia editors rename ‘Allegations of genocide in the 2023 Israeli attack on Gaza’ to ‘Gaza genocide’; discussion’s bias against Israel and disregard for opposing views highlight issues of political agendas on platform.

South Africa’s ‘genocide’ case against Israel in ICJ has Iran, Qatar’s fingerprints all over it

BREAKING: Qatar and Iran donated to South Africa just before it brought a case against Israel to the ICJ. South Africa’s ANC, a party teetering on the edge of bankruptcy, suddenly received a massive financial lifeline from Iran and Qatar—two regimes notorious for their hostility… pic.twitter.com/nuUppTGyhB — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 16, 2024

South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), brought its case against Israel on Dec. 29, 2023, just three months after Hamas’s terror spree left more than 1,200 dead and hundreds more kidnapped. The suit alleges Israel is committing mass genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip but offers little evidence to support this claim. Nevertheless, more than a dozen countries have joined the suit over the last year, elevating international pressure on Israel as the Jewish state fights to survive.

Report: IDF removes northern border roadblocks as potential for residents to return home increases

#NEW: Israel is making progress in enabling northern residents to return home, signaling a shift along the northern border. @Doron_Kadosh reports the IDF has removed military barriers from roads, including those previously blocked due to the threat of anti-tank missiles, and is… https://t.co/ksjY5mBCr5 — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 17, 2024

The IDF has reportedly removed roadblocks on the northern border which were to prevent civilians from driving on roads that were exposed to anti-tank missile fire from Lebanon.

According to a report by Army Radio, all of the military roadblocks on the Lebanon border were removed in recent days, ahead of a possible return of the displaced residents of the north to their homes.

Canadian city cancels Sinwar vigil, whom the organizing group labeled ‘our Mandela’

Hamas loyalist in Mississauga tells the crowd they must stand behind the Mississauga mayor behind her decision to allow the vigil for Hamas leader and October 7th mastermind Yahya Sinwar, despite many claims they were not Pro-Hamas after October 7th. pic.twitter.com/n6Tm5t40sn — Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) November 16, 2024

The anti-Israel organization ‘Canadian Defenders for Human Rights’ announced the cancellation of a conference in memory of the eliminated Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar that was scheduled to take place in Mississauga, west of Toronto on Nov. 26.

Azerbaijan claims Israel president’s non-appearance at climate confab down to Ankara’s refusal to allow jet to use Turkish airspace

A news website from Azerbaijan, which is considered the government mouthpiece claims the real reason President Isaac Herzog canceled his visit to the climate conference in Baku – which officially was put down to ‘security concerns’ is actually because of Ankara’s refusal to allow Herzog’s plane – Wings of Zion – to fly across Turkish airspace on its way to the meeting.

Flares fired at Netanyahus’ private Caesarea residence

Three arrested after flares were fired at Netanyahu’s Caesarea home overnight in a “serious incident” (captured on this CCTV footage) ▸ https://t.co/cqsv4LRuup pic.twitter.com/8LR0xORh96 — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) November 17, 2024

For the second time in a month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private home in Caesarea has been attacked; this time following the firing of a few flares and by domestic citizens rather than a drone fired by Hezbollah. The PM and his family were not present at the time.

Pope calls for probe into whether Israel is committing ‘genocide’ in Gaza

The Pope @Pontifex really needs to stick to theology and stay out of politics and war, or in the event he wants to engage, show some semblance of moral clarity. pic.twitter.com/HohBUJFP1I — Arsen Ostrovsky ️ (@Ostrov_A) November 17, 2024

Pope Francis has called for an investigation to determine if Israel’s attacks in Gaza constitute genocide, according to excerpts released Sunday from an upcoming new book ahead of the pontiff’s jubilee year.

It’s the first time that Francis has openly urged for an investigation of genocide allegations over Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip. In September, he said Israel’s attacks in Gaza and Lebanon have been “immoral” and disproportionate, and that its military has gone beyond the rules of war.