For months, it’s been clear that people on either side are terrified that the opposing presidential candidate will win.

Democrats have doubled down on their claim that Donald Trump is a fascist or even a Nazi dictator in waiting. They warn of the “end of democracy” should Mr. Trump win.

Republicans fear that Kamala Harris will push a Marxist agenda and create a one-party state by removing any remaining election integrity safeguards like voter ID while continuing to facilitate the border invasion by millions of illegal aliens.

Affecting neutrality at such a time epitomizes Burke’s axiom that the only thing needed for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.

This stark choice comes with a backdrop of four years of Democrats’ hard-left policies and lawfare in four jurisdictions against Mr. Trump.

The party of “democracy” has jailed his former aides, tried to jail him, created a Russian collusion hoax, impeached him twice, and attempted to remove him from several state ballots. That’s their idea of “democracy.”

Judging by his first term and his plans for a second, Mr. Trump poses no threat to democracy. He threatens only the Democrat gravy train and the Deep State that has tried to destroy him since 2015. This past Tuesday, Ms. Harris accused Mr. Trump of being “out for unchecked power.”

But it’s Ms. Harris who has a long record of abusing power. The Biden/Harris administration weaponized the FBI, the IRS, and other agencies against political opponents.

Their Justice Department has ignored attacks on churches and crisis pregnancy centers and treated pro-life grandmothers like dangerous felons.

They’re on the wrong side of virtually every religious liberty issue. And they have built a bureaucracy that is micro-managing everything from toilets to washing machines, making them less effective.

Ms. Harris supports EPA rules that will end gasoline-powered cars and force Americans into buying only electric cars and trucks. Mr. Trump wants the market to decide. Which one of them sounds like an autocrat?

She backs packing the Supreme Court, ending the Electoral College, empowering federal bureaucracies to impose the LGBTQ agenda, adding Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia as states to get four more Democrat senators, imposing gun control, and abridging the religious liberty of Christians and others who oppose her radical worldview.

She supports giving sexually confused minors cross-sex hormones, puberty blockers and, in some cases, surgical castration or breast removal. Trump opposes messing with kids like this and pledges to end it.

He also supports keeping men out of women’s sports teams.

The same stark choice goes for the vice presidency. Sen. JD Vance, Ohio Republican, has demonstrated formidable intellect and strength on the campaign trail, outwitting reporters who try to trap him into soundbites they can use out of context.

He is a devout Christian, family man, and a conservative who respects the natural order and the Constitution.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, like Ms. Harris, has advanced the most lunatic elements of the Left. These include the transgender movement, extreme climate-change policies, being soft on crime, and the Democrats’ bottomless appetite for spending. Mr. Walz has also been inordinately cozy with communist China.

The economic answer, according to Harris/Walz, is more spending, plus seizing wealth from billionaires, a classic appeal to envy. Americans know better, especially since Democrats want to let the Trump 2017 tax cuts expire, which would raise taxes for the middle-class. This alone is reason to elect a Republican Congress.

Inflation is ripping apart family budgets, even while tone-deaf Democrats crow about how great the economy is. The Biden/Harris administration has awarded billions to interest groups and canceled student loans, despite at least three court rulings declaring the latter unconstitutional.

Basic issues are so starkly stacked against Democrats that all they have left is abortion hysteria, vote buying, and name-calling. Mr. Trump rightly can be accused of pettiness and other character flaws, but Democrats have left him in the dust, projecting on him their own lust for absolute power.

Historians may well mark Mr. Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden as a turning point in this race. He presented a confident image of unified support in a deep blue city. Even when a comedian stupidly joked that Puerto Rico was a “garbage” island, it later worked to Mr. Trump’s advantage.

President Joe Biden picked up on it and called Mr. Trump’s supporters “garbage” in a gaff reminiscent of Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables.”

Ever the PR genius, Mr. Trump donned an orange reflective vest and arrived at a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the cab of a garbage truck, where he took questions from the press.

This was right up there with his serving French fries at a McDonald’s, where a young woman in the drive thru lane asked him to keep the United States from turning into the socialist nation from which she had fled.

Democrats insist they want to “save democracy,” while the Biden/Harris administration continues to push policies aimed at creating a one-party state.

This election is far more consequential than it should be. Government has become too big and is increasingly self-protective instead of serving the public.

Both sides say this is a choice between freedom and tyranny, and good and evil. And it is, but only one side is right about it.

In the end, God will determine the winner. And we’ll soon know whether He will be showing mercy toward us or delivering a harsh judgment.

This column was first published at the Washington Times.