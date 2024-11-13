The owner of a major newspaper influencing America, the Los Angeles Times, just days ago confirmed the publication would not endorse the Democrat nominee for resident as it had in past years.

Now owner Soon-Shiong has confirmed that the publication soon will have an all-new editorial board.

The abrupt change comes as legacy media outlets across America are trying to regain some semblance of integrity after having gone fully political for the Kamala Harris campaign in recent months.

Before then, they were all in for Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, sometimes amplifying political campaign talking points to deafening levels. It was legacy media that preached nonstop to America during President-elect Donald Trump’s first campaign “Russia, Russia, Russia” and then concealed massive Biden family scandals revealed in Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop during Trump’s second.

Now, Deadline is reporting that there had been plans for the publication to endorse Harris, but Soon-Shiong “scuttled” it.

“The billionaire Abraxane creator is now putting a whole new editorial board in place,” the report said.

Proud that we posted this letter from one of our readers on X. When the President has won the vote of the majority of Americans then ALL voices must be heard. Opinions are just that. I will work towards making our paper and media fair and balanced so that all voices are heard… — Dr. Pat Soon-Shiong (@DrPatSoonShiong) November 11, 2024

A report at Fox News said that soon, “all voices” will be represented in the publication.

Soon-Shiong recently confirmed his plans to try to regain “trust in media.”

He said, “The American people have spoken and @latimes will take the lead to provide factual and balanced coverage as the country heals its division.”

The report noted, “Soon-Shiong also retweeted a post-election clip from CNN’s Scott Jennings where the commentator wrote, ‘3:38am – reflecting on Trump’s impending victory and coming Harris concession. Trump has a mandate. The late stage mirage of Harris momentum was crushed by regular working class Americans of all races.'”

The Washington Post, owned by Jeff Bezos, also recently canned its agenda to endorse for the 2024 vote, stunning readers who had counted on it going all-in for Harris.

The L.A. Times owner promised, “I will work towards making our paper and media fair and balanced so that all voices are heard and we can respectfully exchange every American’s view.”

The he said, “Coming soon, a new Editorial Board. Trust in media is critical for a strong democracy.”

The move, if accomplished, would follow years of expressly advocating for leftist ideologies at the paper.