A school district in Jackson Township, Ohio, is having to pay $450,000 for forcing a teacher to resign over its gender fantasy – that boys can become girls and vice versa.

It was the Jackson Local School District in Ohio that demanded faculty members personally participate in students’ “social transitions” by calling them by names and pronouns that were not theirs.

“No school official can force a teacher to set her religious beliefs aside in order to keep her job,” explained ADF lawyer Logan Spena. “The school tried to force Vivian (Geraghty) to accept and repeat the school’s viewpoint on issues that go to the foundation of morality and human identity, like what makes us male or female, by ordering her to personally participate in the social transition of her students.

“The First Amendment prohibits that abuse of power, and Jackson Local School District officials have learned that comes at a steep cost. Vivian resisted this unconstitutional demand and explained that her Christian faith made her unable to participate in her students’ social transition, and she has received just vindication for taking this stand.”

School officials had forced Geraghty to resign when she declined to participate in the ideology of transgenderism.

A lawsuit was filed on her behalf two years ago and now a settlement has been reached, involving payment of $450,000 in damages and lawyers’ fees.

She had taught English at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon until district officials demanded her resignation because she wanted to refrain from speaking in a way that would violate her religious beliefs, the ADF explained.

“Geraghty’s sincerely held religious beliefs and scientific understanding govern her view that a person is male or female based on sex, not personal identity, and participating in a student’s social transition violates those beliefs by forcing her to communicate messages she believes are untrue and harmful to the student.”

ADF lawyers pointed out they also recently settled a similar case in Virginia for $575,000 and for three teachers who now are being granted accommodations as school employees.

Beside the issue of faith, following the science disproves transgenderism as being male or female is embedded in the human body down to the DNA level and does not change.