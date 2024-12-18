As Donald Trump’s former rivals continue to travel to Palm Beach, Florida, the president-elect voiced an intriguing realization Monday during a news conference from his famous Mar-a-Lago home.

“The biggest difference is that people want to get along with me this time,” Trump said, “and that’s a great thing. Getting along is a great thing.”

He continued: “One of the big differences between the first term: The first term everybody was fighting me. In this term, everybody wants to be my friend.”

“Honestly, in the first term, I don’t know what it was. It’s like a complete opposite.”

#Trump: ‘The first term everybody was fighting me. In this term, everybody wants to be my friend’ ‘It’s like a complete opposite’ pic.twitter.com/izOE4VKqHj — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) December 17, 2024

Trump also noted: “The Golden Age of America, I call it, it’s begun. So it’s the Golden Age of America, and that’s what it’s gonna be.”

His comments have been echoing across the airwaves and internet with massive news coverage and analysis.

Now, a popular Christian author says there’s a divine reason many are now warming up to Trump, as his statements are actually previews of what is prophesied in the Bible.

“These declarations by President Trump are part of a real-life parable projecting what’s going to happen when Jesus returns to Earth,” says Joe Kovacs, author of “Reaching God Speed: Unlocking the Secret Broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything,” a best-selling book magnifying how Jesus “did not tell them anything without a parable.” (Matthew 13:34 CSB)

“Millions of faithful believers are awaiting what’s often called the Second Coming of Jesus, and that will usher in a time of massive ‘getting along,’ and as Trump said, ‘Getting along is a great thing.'”

The author stresses that while Trump is not God, he does in a metaphoric sense represent ultimate geopolitical power.

“Just as the God of the Bible is the most powerful force in the seen and unseen worlds, Donald Trump is, at least for the present time, the most powerful man in our physical world, and many of his previous enemies and rivals will want to be his friend in the second time of dealing with him,” Kovacs indicated. “It’s a complete opposite because people will no longer be opposing God.”

“When Trump says, ‘The first term everybody was fighting me,” that’s metaphorically referring to all of human history before the Second Coming of Jesus. That’s ‘the first term.’ From Adam and Eve all the way through today, people have been fighting against or wrestling with God.

“But there is another term on its way, ‘the second term.’ That’s the time period or age when Jesus returns. As Trump said, ‘In this term, everybody wants to be my friend.’ In other words, once Christ returns to Earth, people who had previously been fighting God will have a new respect for the Creator, and will actually want to get along with Him. It’s during the second term when the attitude of resistance melts away.”

There are many Scriptures referring to the future paradise on Earth, what could be called a “Golden Age,” where evil will be done away with and individuals will actually have great personal remorse for their resistance to the ways of their Maker. Among them:

* “Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with them, and they shall be his people, and God himself shall be with them, and be their God. And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.” (Revelation 21:3-4 KJV)

* “I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit within you; I will remove your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh. I will place my Spirit within you and cause you to follow my statutes and carefully observe my ordinances. You will live in the land that I gave your ancestors; you will be my people, and I will be your God. I will save you from all your uncleanness. … You will remember your evil ways and your deeds that were not good, and you will loathe yourselves for your iniquities and detestable practices. (Ezekiel 36:26-31 CSB)

* “Those who are wayward in spirit will gain understanding; those who complain will accept instruction.” (Isaiah 29:24 NIV)

Kovacs says the “getting along with God” will be so ubiquitous, that eventually, no one will need to be converted to follow Jesus because everyone will be on board with the Master Plan.

Scripture states: “After those days, says the LORD: I will put My law in their minds, and write it on their hearts; and I will be their God, and they shall be My people.

“No more shall every man teach his neighbor, and every man his brother, saying, ‘Know the LORD,’ for they all shall know Me, from the least of them to the greatest of them, says the LORD. For I will forgive their iniquity, and their sin I will remember no more.” (Jeremiah 31:33-34 NKJV)

“That’s why the accusers vanish in the famous story of Jesus forgiving the adulterous woman in the eighth chapter of John’s gospel,” says Kovacs. “Once God writes His laws in the dust, which is metaphorically people since we’re all made of dust, then no one will be filled with their bitter resistance against God.”

Kovacs notes that God is often “declaring the end from the beginning” (Isaiah 46:10), in other words, letting everyone know the conclusion of the story right from the start.

“So even in the beginning of President Trump’s final term, God is declaring the end, revealing what will happen in the end of this age of mankind and the beginning of the kingdom of God.”

Those wishing to interview Joe Kovacs can email him here.

Learn more at ReachingGodSpeed.com