Christopher Wray, the FBI chief who oversaw the weaponization of the federal agency against now President-elect Donald Trump, with the bureau’s SWAT raid on Trump’s home, its participation in the “Russia, Russia, Russia” collusion conspiracy and more, is leaving.

The move is voluntary, but inevitable, given that Trump already had expressed his desire for a different FBI chief, and in fact already had nominated Kash Patel.

Trump responded to the word delivered by Wray to FBI employees:

“The resignation of Christopher Wray is a great day for America as it will end the Weaponization of what has become known as the United States Department of Injustice. I just don’t know what happened to him. We will now restore the Rule of Law for all Americans,” he said.

“Under the leadership of Christopher Wray, the FBI illegally raided my home, without cause, worked diligently on illegally impeaching and indicting me, and has done everything else to interfere with the success and future of America. They have used their vast powers to threaten and destroy many innocent Americans, some of which will never be able to recover from what has been done to them.”

His nominee, Patel, is different, Trump said.

“Kash Patel is the most qualified Nominee to lead the FBI in the Agency’s History, and is committed to helping ensure that Law, Order, and Justice will be brought back to our Country again, and soon. As everyone knows, I have great respect for the rank-and-file of the FBI, and they have great respect for me. They want to see these changes every bit as much as I do but, more importantly, the American People are demanding a strong, but fair, System of Justice. We want our FBI back, and that will now happen. I look forward to Kash Patel’s confirmation, so that the process of Making the FBI Great Again can begin.”

BREAKING: Trump statement on FBI Director Christopher Wray resignation pic.twitter.com/y02dRVyLTl — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) December 11, 2024

Reports on Wray’s decision described his announcement as “stunning,” and confirmed he is “resigning within days.”

He delivered the word to FBI workers in a statement.

He said, “After weeks of careful thought, I’ve decided the right thing for the Bureau is for me to serve until the end of the current Administration in January and then step down.”

He said, “In my view, this is the best way to avoid dragging the Bureau deeper into the fray, while reinforcing the values and principles that are so important to how we do our work. … When you look at where the threats are headed, it’s clear that the importance of our work — keeping Americans safe and upholding the Constitution — will not change.”

He took office in 2017, and FBI directors traditionally have a 10-year term although that’s not required.

Before he took office, the FBI participated in the Democrat-created Russian collusion conspiracy of the 2016 election. Then while Wray held the post, the FBI interfered in the 2020 election, telling media outlets that accurate reports about Biden family scandals documented in Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop were Russian disinformation.

In fact, those details about scandals were accurate, and one survey after the election found that that outside influence alone – the FBI’s intervention and interference in the election – likely cost Trump a second term that would have started in 2021.

Trump now is to start his second term in 2025, and already has nominated Patel to lead the FBI.

The candidate long has expressed concerns about the FBI and its connections to “Deep State” actors.

Trump several times has criticized the FBI’s raid on his home in Mar-a-Lago, when the FBI claimed it found government documents in his possession.

Ironically, the same type of documents were found stashed in an unsecured garage at Joe Biden’s home, too, but the special counsel in that case gave him a pass. In Trump’s case, authorities filed charges, further offering foundation for Trump’s charges of a two-tier justice system, one for Democrats and one for Republicans.

One report explained, “By announcing his resignation before Trump retakes office, Wray is acknowledging the political reality – while sparing Trump the need to fire him.”

The FBI also has been accused in recent months of being biased against Catholics and of improperly pressuring social media companies to censor conservative Americans.