“The hoary head is a crown of glory, if it be found in the way of righteousness.” (Proverbs 16:31)

“You are to rise in the presence of the elderly, honor the aged, and fear your God. I am the LORD.” (Leviticus 19:32)

Adventures in “testimonial evangelism,” part 1: About a year and a half ago, I decided I would retire from service on the front lines of the culture war on my 67th birthday, Dec. 14, 2024. In the tradition of old soldiers from time immemorial, I would withdraw to my farm in the country and write my memoirs – attempting to contribute wisdom and perspectives from a lifetime of lessons learned on the battlefield to young soldiers just entering the fray. Two weeks ago, I had what was likely a heart attack on a day that for me involved intense culture-war stress. God was apparently confirming my choice to de-escalate and embrace the role and identity of the “hoary head.” Today, on my birthday, I begin my new venture that I will pursue (in calmness and submission to Christ’s “peace that passes all understanding”) until He decides it is time to bring me home to Him.

Testimonial evangelism is a lost art in Christendom, but I will attempt to show an example of it for the rest of my life, following the model of Paul. A modern exemplar of that lifestyle, and a personal hero of mine when I was a baby Christian, was the late Henry Morris, founder of the Creation Research Institute, who wrote this about Paul:

“The apostle Paul many times urged his readers to follow his example in living the Christian life. To the Philippians, Paul said: ‘Brethren, be followers together of me, and mark them which walk so as ye have us for an ensample’ (Philippians 3:17).

“The initial reaction to such exhortations is to think of Paul as arrogant. To the believers in the Corinthian church, he said: ‘Wherefore I beseech you, be ye followers of me’ (1 Corinthians 4:16). To those at Thessalonica, he said: ‘For yourselves know how ye ought to follow us: for we behaved not ourselves disorderly among you. … Not because we have not power, but to make ourselves an ensample unto you to follow us’ (2 Thessalonians 3:7-9).

“At the same time, Paul considered himself to be ‘the least of the apostles, that am not meet to be called an apostle’ (1 Corinthians 15:9). Later he called himself ‘less than the least of all saints’ (Ephesians 3:8), and finally he said that he was even the chief of sinners (1 Timothy 1:15).

“In no way was the apostle Paul an egotist. Nevertheless, he knew that his converts needed an example to see, as well as precepts to learn. The Lord Jesus Christ, of course, is our real example (1 Peter 2:21). But by living a life patterned after Christ, Paul could say: ‘Be ye followers of me, even as I also am of Christ’ (1 Corinthians 11:1).”

Like my model Paul, I want everyone to understand that any good in me is the work of Christ and He deserves all glory. But like Paul, I also eschew “false modesty” as a satanic strategy to undermine Christ’s command to ALL Christians in Matthew 5:16: “Let your light shine before men, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.”

God has blessed me with a spiritually rich and exciting life packed with story-worthy experiences all over the world that magnify Him, and I am eager to share them. My intended audience is young Christians with a passion for serving Christ, and to whom I exhort: Follow your own course set by the Holy Spirit and avoid the rutted paths of tradition for its own sake. Trust Jesus, not those who would set themselves between you and Him as your “high priest,” no matter how well-intentioned they may be (Hebrews 4:15-16).

To start with, I must admit I walk a lonely path in matters at the forefront of theological and political analysis today, because I don’t have both feet in any of the established ideological camps. I am pro-Israel and pro-Russian. I am neither a “Christian Zionist” nor an “Anti-Zionist” but hold my own version of the Millennialist doctrine shared intermittently by Christian and Jewish factions since the rise of the Hebraic Movement in Christendom during the Spanish Inquisition. And I believe the most important forgotten truth of Bible is the essential centrality of the two house doctrine as the key to understanding Bible history and prophecy. Most Christians don’t have a clue what I mean by that because greater Christendom has largely shunned the two house doctrine since the mid-1800s when false and corrupted versions of it were adopted and promoted by various cults. Unlike those Christians who claim to be Bible literalists but actually “spiritualize” all the Bible passages that do not conform to their post-millennial or amillennial views, I take Scripture at face value and conform my views to it.

Keeping to this lonely path has only been possible because my faith and trust in Jesus Christ has been purified by the “refiners fire” of persecution for having taken on the principalities and powers of the global LGBT movement. I have persisted in the Cause of Christ through 30 years of vicious character assassination, dirty tricks of every kind, social “cancellation” that long predates the MAGA movement and five major lawfare attacks as brutal as anything leveled against President Trump (but with very little public attention, of course, befitting my lowly status in the conservative movement). Virtually everything the left has done to Trump they did to me first (except attempted assassination – as far as I know), but I had to face it with only a relative handful of supporters and a small donation-based income.

The choice ever before me in those years was to surrender to the pressure and back off to a state of self-censorship and compromise, or to press on and “double down” in the belief that the Lord would protect and eventually vindicate me. I always chose to press on, even to the point of running for governor of Massachusetts – twice – as an escalation tactic. The most valuable thing I learned through all that was that true “freedom in Christ” includes not just liberation from “the law of sin and death” but freedom from the traditions and expectations of men.

I frankly just don’t care what other people think as long as I am confident that I am correctly hearing and following the Holy Spirit in my actions. If this were true of more Christians, we would rule America and by extension the world like the Shining City on a Hill envisioned by our Founders. Instead, we’re still cowering to our Marxists overlords who rejoice that theologically naïve MAGA is embracing so-called “gay marriage” while triumphantly patting itself on the back for partially slowing the trans agenda.

The main takeaway I offer you today is that the greatest of all threats to Christendom is the LGBT agenda – a case I prove resoundingly from the Bible in my book “The Petros Prophecy.” Buy the book here or view the free Beta version here. If your intention as a Christian is to Make America Great Again (as the Founders envisioned it), you must first recognize that goal is literally impossible if the entire poisonous tree of the LGBT political agenda is not first uprooted from our soil. Tolerance for privacy, yes, acceptance as public policy, never.