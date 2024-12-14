ABC News will give $15 million to Trump presidential library to settle defamation lawsuit

By Charlotte Hazard, Just the News

(JUST THE NEWS) – ABC News will give $15 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s presidential library in order to settle a defamation lawsuit.

This lawsuit came as a result of anchor George Stephanopoulos inaccurately claiming that Trump was found civilly liable for raping E. Jean Carroll.

The network is also expected to post a note on its website apologizing for the claim, according to The Associated Press.

